Take Our July Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

We at BroadwayWorld want to get to know how you're feeling and your thoughts on theatre for the rest of the year and beyond.

The new BroadwayWorld Research platform will provide data-driven insights to industry members and the community at large.

Take our survey for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card and to help theatres across the country plan their upcoming seasons as we share our data with them.

Have your say and make your voice heard among the industry professionals making decisions on upcoming programming, social distancing in theatres, and more!

Click Here to take the survey.