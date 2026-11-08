TWO WOMEN, TWO LIFETIMES, ONE EVENING To Perform At NFT@WP Theater

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre (NFT) is set to host two solo plays by seasoned New York actors: "The Crone Barrier" by June Ballinger, produced by Impact Theatre NYC, and "Just Me" by Perri Gaffney, produced by Perri Tales, in a double bill titled "Two Women, Two Lifetimes, One Evening." The production runs November 28 through December 20 at NFT@WP Theater, 2162 Broadway at 76th Street. Previews are November 28 & 29 and December 2, all at 3:00 PM. Opening is Thursday, December 3 at 7:00 PM.

The evening offers a thought-provoking look at two women's lives. One woman, at 70, is told she has never reacted to life the way a woman should, and she finds an answer among the stars. The other remembers being married at age five, outraged by "Dick and Jane," and shaken by a summer in the Jim Crow South. Written and performed by the women who lived them, the two pieces offer different routes to the same question: what does it take to become fully yourself?

Elizabeth Van Dyke, NFT Producing Artistic Director, writes, "June and Perri come from different worlds, but they share the same gumption. Seeing them on one bill, you get two very different perspectives of the same landscape."

The performances will run from November 28 – December 20, 2026 at NFT@WP Theater, 2162 Broadway at 76th Street, New York, NY. Previews November 28 to December 2; opens Thursday, December 3. Performance schedule: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:00 PM. Tickets: $30–$49; pay-what-you-can on Wednesdays. Tickets can be purchased: https://www.newfederaltheatre.com/

Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes, including one intermission. Advisory: "The Crone Barrier" includes discussion of sexual assault.

THE PLAYS

"The Crone Barrier," written and performed by June Ballinger

At 70, June has spent a lifetime being told she doesn't respond to trauma the way a woman should. She rarely gets angry, struggles to assert herself, and retreats when intimacy threatens to overwhelm her. When a friend signs her up for an unconventional women's empowerment workshop, she revisits her unusual childhood, sexual awakening, marriage, and experiences of violation and grief, guided by an unlikely companion: the Virgin Mary. June declares, "For most of my life I was told my reactions were wrong. At 70, I started to wonder whether they were actually a kind of power."

June Ballinger plays every role, from Child June to her late ex-husband, in a funny, frank play that borrows its central image from astronomy. June's discovery, The Crone Barrier, is inspired by the heliopause, a boundary where the sun's outward pressure meets the pressure of interstellar space and neither side wins. Cosmic sequences feature astral photographs by Michael Goldstein. Fay Van Alstyne Simpson, Artistic Director of Impact Theatre NYC, directs this solo work in development.

"Just Me," written and performed by Perri Gaffney

In a multimedia performance rooted in American folk tales and the tradition of West African griots, Perri Gaffney traces how a precocious girl in 1950s–70s Black America became a woman of formidable independence, humor and resolve. Her story runs from a childhood wedding and a reunion by telephone decades later, through her outrage at "Dick and Jane" and a summer confronting Jim Crow, to a fearless friend who taught her courage and an early resolve to perform. Dwight Smith directs, with projections, sound and scenic backdrops by Fredric Michaels.

Perri Gaffney says, "Some people know me as compassionate and considerate. Others think I'm an uncompromising know-it-all. 'Just Me' is about how that little girl became both."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

June Ballinger (author & performer, "The Crone Barrier") appeared in the original Broadway cast of "Pack of Lies" and led Trenton's Passage Theatre Company for 22 years. Her screen credits include "Only Murders in the Building," "The Blacklist" and "Law & Order: SVU." She also wrote and performs "Remembrance Day," about her mother's work as a Bletchley Park code breaker. She is an adjunct professor at Fordham University.

Perri Gaffney (author & performer, "Just Me") is known for her solo play "The Resurrection of Alice," adapted from her own novel, which earned her Best Lead Actress honors from the Black Theater Arts Alliance and a Helen Hayes Award nomination. Other stage credits also include "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Harlem Duet" Off-Broadway. Her screen credits include "Elsbeth" and "As the World Turns." She hosts the radio program, "Perri Tales," on NUNU Radio.

Fay Van Alstyne Simpson (director, "The Crone Barrier") created The Lucid Body technique and is Head of Movement in NYU Tisch's Graduate Acting Program. Dwight Smith (director, "Just Me") is an award-winning filmmaker, dramaturg and former "Saturday Night Live" guest comedian. Fredric Michaels (technical designer, "Just Me") founded NUNU Radio Media.

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