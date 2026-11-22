On the heels of an award-winning, year-long run on Broadway and a week ahead of the show's closing, producers have announced the 2026 Grammy Award and 8-time Tony Award nominated new musical comedy Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will be packing its bags and moving one avenue west to New World Stages (340 W. 50th Street) in the spring of 2027. Written and composed by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, the off-Broadway previews will begin Monday, March 22, 2027,ahead of an opening night on Sunday, April 4, 2027. The production is directed & choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, The Least Problematic Woman in the World). Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Monday, November 23 at 10AM ET at Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the New World Stages box office. Casting will be announced shortly.

The off-Broadway production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will feature Scenic and Costume Design by 2026 Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (Sunset Boulevard, & Juliet), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Death of a Salesman, Sunset Boulevard), Sound Design by Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (Next To Normal, My Neighbor Totoro), Orchestrations by 2026 Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Lux Pyramid(collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more), Music Supervision by Grammy Award nominee Nick Finlow (Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon), and Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).

The Broadway production, which opened on November 20, 2025, was nominated for eight 2026 Tony Awards, including nods for both stars - Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dougal and Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale, King Kong) as Robin. The production won a 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics as well as three 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite Funny Performance, Favorite Onstage Pair, and Favorite Original Song. Additionally, Tutty was awarded a 2026 Theatre World Award and a 2026 Clive Barnes Foundation Award, which both honor Broadway debut performances. The production was nominated for two 2026 Drama League Awards (including Outstanding Musical), three 2026 Drama Desk Awards (including Outstanding Musical), and four 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Outstanding New Broadway Musical).

This Kiln Theatre production of Two Strangers first charmed London audiences with a sold-out production in November 2023, before the “fresh, funny, and flawless musical” (Observer) transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre for an extended engagement from April 4 to August 31, 2024. The North American Premiere of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from May 20 to July 13, 2025. The musical was first produced by the Royal & Derngate Northampton and New Wolsey Ipswich when it was called The Season. It was developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award. Excerpts from an earlier version were presented at BEAM2018, supported by Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network. The First US National Tour of the show will launch in Providence, RI in the fall of 2027.

The musical is produced off-Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, and Jamie Wilson Productions. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Monday, November 23 at 10AM ET at Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, or at the New World Stages box office. The regular performance schedule for the New World Stages production of Two Strangersis: Mondays at 7:00 PM, Wednesdays at 7:00 PM, Thursdays at 2:00PM and 7:00 PM, Fridays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3PM. Performance dates and times during holiday weeks may vary, visit the show website for latest details.

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