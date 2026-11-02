TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom to Examine Producing Across the Atlantic With David Shopland

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, having led over 300 consecutive conversations about aspects of theater and the arts. The series has offered the theater community information, inspiration, and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of shutdown, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

Visit https://truonline.org/events/pondering-producing/ to receive this Friday's Zoom link. These gatherings are a service for the theater community and are offered free for TRU members; non-members may also attend for free, but we ask that non-members help keep us running by buying a $12 ticket, making a donation or joining as a member.

11/6 - Pondering Producing on Both Sides of the Pond. In the room: David Shopland, writer, director, producer and artistic director of Fake Escape since 2013, a UK based company that has brought shows to the Edinburgh Fringe for ten seasons, as well as guiding UK Tours, London runs, and the transfer of Saving Britney to Manhattan's SoHo Playhouse in July 2021. David also has on his platter some recent international work in development, including 2 immersive future projects. And now he's moving ahead with the ominously titled Slasher!, his first foray into commercial producing. (Will it slay the critics?) Among other things we'll talk about comparative costs in New York versus London, subsidized vs commercial producing in the UK and how he splits his time between acting, writing, directing and producing. What gives him the most satisfaction? Visit https://truonline.org/events/pondering-producing/ to register and receive the link.

UPCOMING:

11/13 - Women Over 40: Opportunities and Observations. In the room: Cindy Cooper, playwright, journalist, author and activist, and Cheryl L. Davis, playwright, lyricist, Emmy-nominated soap writer, General Counsel for the Authors Guild, TRU founder. Both are members of the Executive Committee of Honor Roll!, an advocacy and action group of women and playwrights over forty whose goal is greater inclusion in theater. Why does it matter if women or women-identifying writers over 40 are excluded because of their age or gender? In a political environment of cancel culture, art may be the most essential and last outpost for preserving voices that are being silenced. Why are the stories and perspectives that women+ artists over 40 bring to theater valuable?... Click here to read more, register and receive the link.

11/20 - Space Exploration: More Lesser Known Venues Well Worth Knowing. In the room: Ildiko Nemeth, founder and artistic director of the New Stage Theatre Company; Shua Jackson, managing director of the New Stage Performing Space and their newly redesigned Underground 106 venue; and John Sannuto, president of the board of Polaris North performing arts group. We've all heard about theater spaces closing pre- and post-shutdown, but if you know where to look you can find some interesting low-profile spaces off the beaten track, open and thriving. We'll meet representatives from two west side gems: Underground 106, an intimate 74 seat performance space that supports alternative art tucked away on the upper west side; and Polaris North Studio in Chelsea, a cozy 60-seat space and the home of TRU Town Hall meetings. Click here to register and receive the link.

More information about upcoming dates is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with 'Zoom Me' in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/ Please visit us and consider joining our 39,000 subscribers.

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