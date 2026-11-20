TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, now playing at St. Luke's Theatre, is launching a new $20 same-day rush ticket program, giving theatergoers an affordable way to experience the new Off-Broadway musical comedy.

A limited number of $20 rush tickets will be available for purchase in person at the St. Luke's Theatre box office beginning one hour before each performance, subject to availability.

The production now offers three discounted ticket programs:

$20 In-Person Rush: A limited number of tickets available at the St. Luke's Theatre box office beginning one hour before each performance, subject to availability.

$29 Digital Lottery: Theatergoers can enter the online ticket lottery through Lucky Seat at LuckySeat.com.

$39 Digital Rush: Same-day digital rush tickets are available through the TodayTix app, subject to availability.

What happens when some of the world's most outrageous celebrities enter a castle filled with secrets, suspicion, and spectacular musical numbers? TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY takes the wildly popular reality competition phenomenon and transforms it into a hilarious, interactive musical comedy featuring celebrity impersonations, original songs, dramatic roundtable showdowns, and plenty of backstabbing.

Featuring outrageous portrayals of Alan Cumming, Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, and more, the production invites audience members to become part of the action as they discover whether they have what it takes to be a Faithful or a Traitor.

With book and lyrics by Tim Murray and music by Ben Fankhauser, the production is directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray, with choreography by Alex Hartman.

TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY officially opened November 13, 2026, and is currently scheduled to play through January 31, 2027, at St. Luke's Theatre.

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