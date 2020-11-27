THIS WEEK: Tony-Award Winner Bill Irwin in ON BECKETT / IN SCREEN!

Join us on Irish Rep Online for this reimagined production!

Tony Award winner Bill Irwin comes to Irish Rep's digital stage with On Beckett / In Screen! This week, don't miss the world premiere of On Beckett / In Screen , a new digital production from Tony Award-winning actor and clown, Bill Irwin! On Beckett / In Screen Based on Irwin's award-winning 2018 show, On Beckett, this new digital production explores the works of Samuel Beckett in a new meditation filmed for our current times. On Beckett, Praise for On Beckett, 2018: i?? "CRITIC'S PICK! Captivating...radiant, living theater" - The New York Times "a delicious piece of theater... a playful, intimate experiment conducted by a master practitioner... utterly delightful" - New York Magazine "masterful... Beckett's words bloom not just with humor i??but with poignant emotion" - Theatermania Scheduled screenings run from Tuesday, November 17 through Sunday, November 22. This Performance on Screen is FREE to attend! Reservations are required. Irish Repertory Theatre asks that you please consider a donation of $25 per viewer. RESERVE NOW LEARN MORE The event link will be emailed to you 2 hours before your selected performance begins. i??Open Captions will be available at the Thursday 7pm EST and Saturday 3pm EST performances.