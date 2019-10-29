THE PRINCESS SWITCH Will Get a Netflix Sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has given the green light to an upcoming sequel to "The Princess Switch," starring Vanessa Hudgens.

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again" will take place as Duchess Margaret (Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin. It's up to her double, Stacy (also Hudgens), to save the day before a new look-alike, party girl Fiona (Hudgens again), foils their plans.

Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger will pen the script. Mike Rohl directs.

Hudgens starred on Broadway in "Gigi." She's best known for her work in the "High School Musical" series of films.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





