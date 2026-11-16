THE NEW YORK NUTCRACKER to Return to Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg for Two Holiday Performances

The New York Nutcracker, the mischievous, heartfelt holiday spectacle created by acclaimed burlesque artist, actress and filmmaker Pearls Daily, is returning to New York City this December for two performances at Brooklyn Art Haus in Williamsburg. Blending burlesque, cabaret, comedy, dance and original shadow puppetry, the adults-only production transforms Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet into a glittering, irreverent celebration of imagination, self-discovery and the enduring magic of following one's dreams. Performances are scheduled for December 18 and 20, with tickets available now.

The return follows a breakthrough 2025 season that saw The New York Nutcracker make its Lincoln Center debut as part of the institution's Spotlight: A Night at the Atrium series, bringing its distinctly downtown sensibility to one of the city's most celebrated cultural institutions. The engagement earned national attention, including a mention in The New York Times' 'Holiday Theater: 15 Shows to Spice Up Your Festive Season,' which selected the production among its recommended holiday offerings. The show was also spotlighted by Time Out New York and the Theatre Development Fund, building on earlier coverage from amNY and BroadwayWorld.

This December, the production brings its theatrical inventiveness and playful holiday spirit to Brooklyn Art Haus, a Williamsburg arts destination known for adventurous performances and creative experimentation. Featuring its returning core ensemble alongside new cast members, the 2026 engagement offers audiences an up-close experience with the humor, spectacle and imaginative storytelling that have helped the show establish its own place in New York's holiday performance scene.

At its heart, The New York Nutcracker is a deeply personal reimagining of a story that has captivated audiences for generations. Set in Daily's first New York City apartment on Christmas Eve, the production follows her alter ego through an enchanted holiday adventure filled with glamorous misfits, mischievous characters and unexpected encounters. Against the familiar strains of Tchaikovsky's iconic score, the world of the traditional ballet gives way to a distinctly New York dreamscape, where downtown burlesque meets classical storytelling and the familiar themes of wonder, transformation and possibility take on an entirely new meaning.

The production brings together some of New York's most inventive burlesque and theatrical performers, including the celebrated puppetry company Foreshadow, whose original shadow puppetry adds an imaginative visual dimension to the story, with choreography by acclaimed burlesque artist Peekaboo Pointe. The 2026 cast also welcomes Dylan Mary Jane and Andrea Flow, joining the returning ensemble for this year's performances. Together, the artists create an exuberant theatrical experience that moves between comedy, sensuality and genuine emotional warmth, inviting audiences to rediscover the magic of a familiar holiday tale through an entirely different lens.

For Daily, the production represents the realization of a childhood dream that once seemed impossible. Growing up in Watkins Glen, New York, she imagined herself performing in The Nutcracker, playing Tchaikovsky's score and dancing in front of a large window overlooking the trees while dreaming of a life onstage in New York City. Without access to the opportunities that might have led to a traditional ballet career, she eventually found her artistic voice through theater and burlesque, discovering a medium that gave her the freedom to create her own characters, stories and theatrical worlds.

That journey became the inspiration for The New York Nutcracker. Rather than abandon the childhood dream, Daily found a way to reinvent it on her own terms, drawing on the theatricality, humor and expressive freedom of burlesque to create a version of the holiday classic that reflects her own life and the city she now calls home. The show's underlying message is one of resilience and reinvention, celebrating artists whose creative paths may be unconventional but whose ambitions remain undiminished.

Daily has also drawn inspiration from the unlikely history of The Nutcracker itself. When the ballet premiered in 1892, its reception was mixed, and it took decades for the work to become the cherished holiday institution audiences know today. For Daily, that transformation reflects a larger truth about art and the importance of finding one's voice, audience and moment. Her production celebrates the possibility that a dream can evolve into something unexpected without losing the spirit that inspired it in the first place.

At the center of that evolution is Daily herself, whose career has moved fluidly between burlesque, theater, film and television. Crowned Queen of the Striptease 2024 at New Orleans' Teaser Festival and previously named Miss Coney Island 2019, she has established herself as one of New York's most versatile and sought-after burlesque performers. Her theatrical credits include the Drama Desk-nominated Play Dead, directed by Teller and created by Todd Robbins, and the title role in Cynthia Von Buhler's immersive production Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini. She has also appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and performed at venues including Radio City Music Hall, The Geffen Playhouse and Lincoln Center.

With its return to Brooklyn, The New York Nutcracker continues to carve out its own place in the city's crowded holiday performance calendar, offering an alternative to traditional seasonal entertainment while preserving the wonder and emotional resonance that have made the original ballet a perennial favorite. For audiences seeking something playful, provocative and unmistakably New York, the production offers a holiday celebration where classical tradition and downtown creativity meet, and where the most enduring magic comes from finding the courage to make a dream one's own.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Pearls Daily Presents: The New York Nutcracker

Dates: December 18 and 20, 2026

Showtimes: Doors @ 9:30pm, Show @ 9:45pm

Venue: Brooklyn Art Haus

Address: 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Tickets: Starts at $28.57

Ticket Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pearls-daily-presents-the-new-york-nutcracker-tickets-2004793754086

Audience: Adults only; contains partial nudity and mature themes.

ABOUT Pearls Daily

Pearls Daily (born Brianna Hurley) is a New York-based actress, dancer, filmmaker, and burlesque artist whose career spans theater, film, television, and immersive performance. She performed the role of Mina 'Margery' Crandon in the Drama Desk-nominated Play Dead (directed by Teller) and starred in Minky Woodcock: The Girl Who Handcuffed Houdini, the immersive noir created by Cynthia Von Buhler. Her work includes appearances in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, performances at Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, and The Geffen Playhouse, and international appearances across Canada, Paris, and Iceland.

As the founder of Pearls Daily Studios, she produces narrative and commercial projects, including the award-winning short film Briar. A proud member of SAG-AFTRA, she continues to push the boundaries of performance with her signature mix of glamour, danger, and emotional authenticity.

ABOUT BROOKLYN ART HAUS

Located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn Art Haus is a multidisciplinary arts venue bringing together theater, circus, comedy, music, film, visual art and community programming. The venue supports adventurous artists and unexpected live experiences, with an intimate performance space and an adjoining restaurant and bar, The Mouth. Brooklyn Art Haus is located at 24 Marcy Avenue in Brooklyn. For more information, visit www.bkarthaus.com.

Photo Credit: Rachel Thalia











Photo Credit: Rachel Thalia

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