The Lost Boys will partner with Penguin Random House to host a book fair next month. The event will take place at the Tempo by Hilton Times Square, which is located right next door to the musical's home at The Palace Theatre. The fair will be held on December 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About The Lost Boys

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Michael moves to California with his younger brother Sam and their mother Lucy, he’s desperate to leave his old life behind and start fresh. A wild night out on the boardwalk finds him in the shadows of Santa Carla and brings him face-to-face with David, the magnetic leader of a local rock band. David and his bandmates offer Michael freedom, adventure, and the connection he’s been longing to find. But when the band’s dark secret finally comes out, Michael must decide how far he’s willing to go to belong.

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Tony & Grammy Award winner Shoshana Bean, Tony Award winner Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

The new musical The Lost Boys, based on the Warner Bros. Pictures film, story by James Jeremias & Janice Roberta Fischer, is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with a book by Tony Award Nominees David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by two-time Tony Award Nominees The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Tony Award Nominees Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by three-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, and orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann, & Kyler England.

Tickets for The Lost Boys, the new Broadway musical, have been released through Saturday, July 3, 2027. Tickets for the new block of dates are on sale now.

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