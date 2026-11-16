THE LOST BOYS, RAGTIME, and More Nominated For Best Musical Theater Album at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards

The nominations have been revealed for the 2027 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The cast albums for CHESS the Musical, The Lost Boys, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) have all been nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 69th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

According to the Academy, the category, "is for recordings of the score of a musical theater work created to support an underlying dramatic intention or theme. This award honors excellence in the performance(s) in and production of musical theater recordings."

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammy Awards comprises recordings and works released from Aug. 31, 2025, through Aug. 28, 2026.

The 2027 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2027 Grammys will return to ABC for the first time since 1972.

Best Musical Theater Album Nominees

CHESS the Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

The Lost Boys

Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Ragtime

Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

Schmigadoon!

Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

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