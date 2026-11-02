THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA to be Presented at Wagner College Theatre in November

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA will play at Wagner College Theatre from November 12-22. A sweeping romance set against the sun-drenched beauty of Florence, Italy, the musical follows American tourist Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara as they encounter the charming, young Fabrizio. As a whirlwind romance unfolds, the families must navigate when to protect and when to let go. Filled with soaring, operatic melodies and breathtaking imagery, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA is a celebration of connection in its purest form, proving that the most important things we say aren't with words.

Director and Professor of Theatre Theresa McCarthy shares a deep creative friendship with composer Adam Guettel, who is the grandson of Richard Rodgers. She can be heard on the cast recording of his song cycle MYTHS & HYMNS, among others.

Performances will take place on November 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21 at 8:00PM and on November 14, 21, 22 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

The company: Director Theresa McCarthy, Music Director Dr. Lauri Young, Lighting Designer Vicki Neal, Costume Designer Debbi Hobson, Sound Designer Robin Margolis, Hair and Makeup Designer Alfreda 'Fre' Howard, Scenic Designer Jareb Goldston, Choreographer Phineas Manasse-Latham, Language Coach Dr. Vincent Graña, Stage Manager Angelina Ascoli, Props Master Holden Whalen, Production Technical Director Joey Savage, Production Manager Vicki Neal, and Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Ava Giglia, Emma Mastoros, Daniel Solano, Joey Savage, Cole Andrew Pickert, Jacky Maloney, Sophia Erneta, Carl Sterling Smith, Liam Kelter, Phineas Manasse-Latham, Leah Romero, David Shmulyian, and Sophie Watkins.

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