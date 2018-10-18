THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens on Broadway Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The world premiere of The Lifespan of a Fact officially opens on Broadway tomorrow, October 18 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The production stars Daniel Radcliffe (Privacy, "Harry Potter"), Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Doubt, "24"), and Bobby Cannavale (The Mother with the Hat, "I, Tonya"). Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, the play is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, the production is playing limited engagement through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

The creative team includes Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Original Music & Sound Design) and Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design).

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Norman and Deanna Twain, Will Trice, Barbara H. Freitag, Suzanne Grant, Gold/Ross Productions, Jamie deRoy, Jennifer Manocherian, Barbara Manocherian, ManGol Productions, Carl Moellenberg/Wendy Federman, Ken Greiner, Van Kaplan, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Marc David Levine, Witzend Productions, Eric Falkenstein/Brian Moreland, Caiola Productions, Remmel T. Dickinson, Jayne Baron Sherman, and Jacob Soroken Porter.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets range from $59 - $169. For more information, please visit http://www.LifespanOfaFact.com or www.Telecharge.com (212.239.6200).

Photo Credit: Peter Cunningham

