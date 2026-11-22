Today, November 22, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to The Imaginary Invalid, which concludes its limited run at the Todd Haimes Theatre, following 29 previews and 37 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Mix and Master, which begins performances on January 5, 2027. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 22, 2026. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut.

The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”

This razor-sharp new adaptation is a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind.

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