"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE IMAGINARY INVALID Plays Final Broadway Performance
The play ran for 29 previews and 37 regular performances.
Today, November 22, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to The Imaginary Invalid, which concludes its limited run at the Todd Haimes Theatre, following 29 previews and 37 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to Mix and Master, which begins performances on January 5, 2027. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.
Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway shows.
The Imaginary Invalid, by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, and adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 22, 2026. The play features direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut.
The Imaginary Invalid cast includes: Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” Bill Irwin as “Argan” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”
This razor-sharp new adaptation is a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind.
The creative team includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.
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