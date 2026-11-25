Off-Broadway's The Holes, the new play by Max Wolf Friedlich, has recouped its entire $285,000 capitalization in just over seven weeks. The production achieved recoupment at an average ticket price of $80 in an 89-seat theater.

Following a sold-out initial six-week run, the production extended three times, bringing its total run to 12 weeks through November 29. Read reviews for the production!

The Holes is set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, the play sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism. Written by Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, the play was developed with dramaturg-producer Hannah Getts and is produced by Getts, Kahn, and Rodner.

The current cast features Bubba Weiler, Constance Shulman, Grantham Coleman, and Jack Mulhern. The creative team includes composer Zack Villere, scenic designer Anna Grigo, lighting designer Evan C. Anderson, sound designer Brandon Bulls, Costume Designer Lily Cunicelli, and general manager Mix and Match Productions.

Co-producers include Cathy Sarkowsky, Elizabeth Salem, Alex Levy, Jeff and Caryl Hahn, Jordan Silver and Will Stokes, and Super Athletic Film Co. Robert Pattinson executive produces via his production company, Icki Eneo Arlo, marking the company's first foray into theater.

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