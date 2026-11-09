The Hearth Unveils Inaugural Kindling Commission Recipients for New Plays

The Hearth has announced the seven recipients of its inaugural Kindling Commission. The commissioned writers are Avery Deutsch, Max Mooney, Malena Pennycook, Ankita Raturi, Kate Tarker, Jerrica D. White, and Seayoung Yim.

The Hearth commissions, develops and produces new plays every year and strives to work with both emerging and established writers. Now at the start of its tenth year of programming, The Hearth is launching this annual commission to deepen its longheld commitment to providing bold and boundary-pushing writers with financial and developmental support as they embark on their next projects.

Producing Artistic Director Julia Greer says, 'Amidst an ever-changing theatrical landscape, we pride ourselves on our ability to meet artists where they are and to consistently offer them flexible, thoughtful, and individualized support at every stage of their creative processes. Since our founding almost a decade ago, The Hearth has regularly commissioned talented writers and developed many exciting plays. We chose to launch this commission program now as a way not only to reaffirm but also to expand our commitment to writers as we enter our next decade together.

'We've long admired this group of Kindling Commission recipients, each of whom came to us in a different way. They are all radically different artists who bring a unique voice and perspective to the work they make, and we are thrilled to help them realize their daring new plays.'

In addition to the Kindling Commission, The Hearth plans to announce more additions to its tenth anniversary season, including a production and a number of Hearth Supported Productions, which have been in development over the past two years.

BIO OF HEARTH

The Hearth exists to address a dual need in the theater community: to narrow the industry-wide gender gap by welcoming more women, trans, and non-binary artists and artists of underrepresented genders into the field, and to launch the careers of emerging artists by offering them otherwise rare opportunities for institutional support, development, and production of new works.

The Hearth is a premiere theater organization in New York that dedicates itself in equal measure to these two important but often overlooked objectives—The Hearth both produces work at a high caliber and has kickstarted the professional trajectories of talented artists like Lily Akerman, Kallan Dana, Kathy Ng, Nia Akilah Robinson and Bailey Williams, among many others. Our productions have been lauded and featured in The New York Times, The Brooklyn Rail, Vulture, New York Magazine, Theatermania and beyond.

WRITERS

Avery Deutsch is a playwright and actor. Her play The Age of Mary won the 2025 Terrence McNally New Play Incubator, the 2025 Neukom Playwriting Award, and received a Citation of Excellence from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Her other plays include Pleasers, Immaculate Mothers and The Winter Guard Play. Her work has been developed at Second Stage, Lincoln Center, Clubbed Thumb and South Coast Repertory Theater, amongst others. She is the winner of Clubbed Thumb's 2022 Biennial Commission, a member of EST/Youngblood and an inaugural member of Lincoln Center's Helen Gurley Brown Theater Lab. She has been in residence at Ucross and is a 2026 MacDowell fellow. MFA UT Austin.

Max Mooney is a Queer writer, director and theater artist based in Queens. Her directing and writing work has been seen and workshopped at Clubbed Thumb, Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Wild Project, The Tank, Dixon Place, Concrete Temple Theatre, Rooted Theater Company, Fresh Fruit Festival, the Brick Aux, Paradise Factory & many Brooklyn rooftops and friends' living rooms. She was a 2023 semifinalist for the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, a 2025 semifinalist for The O'Neill's National Playwrights Conference and a 2025 semifinalist for Clubbed Thumb's Biennial Commission. She is a current member of EST/Youngblood.

Malena Pennycook is a writer, producer and performer of new plays. Malena's plays have been developed by The Playwrights Realm; The Kennedy Center; The Playwrights Center; The Hearth; The New Harmony Project and The Seoul International Theater Festival. She is a producer of the Mi Casa Es Su Teatro Festival and THE SPRINT artist retreat in Austin, Texas. Malena is a recipient of The Kennedy Center's KCACTF Latinx Playwriting Award and she has been a finalist for the New Dramatist 7 Year Fellowship and the Yale Drama Prize. BFA NYU Tisch Experimental Theater Wing. MFA Playwriting UT Austin. malenapennycook.com

Ankita Raturi (she/her) grew up in Capital Cities, pediatric gastroenterology offices, and the bisexual closet. She writes hyper-theatrical works in English, Hindi/Urdu, and sometimes Bahasa Indonesia. Her plays include & Neel, Fifty Boxes of Earth, No One Plays Badminton in America, and The Elephant is Very Like. Ankita teaches playwriting and dramatic literature at Binghamton University. 2022 Ollie Award Winner, 2024 Los Angeles New Play Project Award Winner, and 2026 Black List Ladder Commission Artist at The Movement Theatre Company. B.F.A. in Drama: NYU/Tisch. M.F.A. in Playwriting: UC San Diego. Kathak student: Maeri Dance.

Kate Tarker is an American playwright, librettist, and lyricist who grew up in Germany. She writes offbeat, countercultural plays for fun-loving audiences. Her works include The Counterfeit Opera (Little Island), Montag (Soho Rep., Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe), THUNDERBODIES (Soho Rep.), Dionysus Was Such a Nice Man (The Wilma Theater, FoolsFURY Theater), and Laura and the Sea (Rivendell Theatre Ensemble). Kate is the recipient of a Jerome Fellowship, a New Georges Audrey Fellowship, two MacDowell Colony Fellowships, The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, and she's a former Core Writer at The Playwrights' Center. MFA Yale.

Jerrica D. White is a Brooklyn-based writer and director whose work examines the spectrum of Blackness through lineage, ritual, neurodiversity, and faith. Her work has been developed with Classical Theatre of Harlem, Primary Stages, Workshop Theater, Ensemble Theater, and Cincinnati Black Theatre Artist Collective. As an author, she has held residencies at Liberation Theatre Company, Soho House, and National Black Theatre. As a director, she has worked with The Public Theater, New York Theatre Workshop, Arena Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Urbanite Theatre, and NBT. She is a member of the 2026-2028 WP Theater Lab and a former NYU Tisch Directing Fellow.

Seayoung Yim is a NYC-based playwright from Seattle. She's a recipient of The Venturous Playwright Fellowship and Playwrights' Center, which supported the world premiere of Jar of Fat (Theatre Battery). Other honors: Dramatist Guild's Lanford Wilson Award, Yale Drama Series Prize (Jar of Fat), Kilroys Web, The Bruntwood Prize (shortlist), L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award (finalist), and The Relentless Award (semi-finalist). Residencies/Affiliations: New Dramatists residency, Clubbed Thumb's Early Career Writers Group, Colt Coeur, Sewanee Writers' Conference, and Hedgebrook. Commissions: The Powers Playwriting Fellowship (Old Globe), Woolly Mammoth and The Black List, and The Public Theater + CTG. MFA: Brown

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