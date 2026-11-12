THE FEAR OF 13 Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals has acquired English language worldwide licensing rights to Lindsey Ferrentino's celebrated drama The Fear of 13 for its Samuel French imprint. For more information on the play, visit concordsho.ws/TheFearOf13.

“When I was a kid growing up in Florida, Samuel French acting editions were my only contact with the world of new plays,” said Ferrentino. “They littered my room and lined my high school classrooms. I'm so honored that Concord is publishing not only The Fear of 13, but has been my publisher since I started writing ten years ago. My hope is that Nick Yarris's true-life story will reach a wide audience—from high schools and universities to theaters and prisons—and open up conversations about criminal legal system reform and the death penalty across the country. But above all, it's a story about radical optimism, and the determination to hold on to hope and humanity even in the face of profound injustice.”

“The team at Concord is honored to be shepherding Nick Yarris' important, incredible story on to global stages through Lindsey's Ferrentino's powerful adaptation,” said Amy Rose Marsh, SVP Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. “The Fear of 13 is the kind of theatrical work that resonates long after its final curtain and has the power to effect real social change. We are proud to be working with Lindsey on this magnificent drama.”

About The Fear of 13

The Fear of 13 tells the true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki's conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The show made its world premiere in October 2024 at The Donmar Warehouse in London, directed by Justin Martin and starring two-time Academy Award-winner Adrien Brody as Yarris. Both Brody and Ferrentino garnered Olivier Award nominations, for Best Actor and Best New Play, respectively. After its sold-out run in the UK, The Fear of 13 opened on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre in March 2026. This production was directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer and starred Brody and Golden Globe nominee Tessa Thompson.

Check out photos from The Fear of 13 on Broadway here and read the reviews here.

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