The Conversation, a new original musical conceived, co-written and starring Tony Award winner Joshua Henry and Julia Harriman will offer a $39 digital ticket lottery throughout the run via Lucky Seat.

The production, with music and lyrics by Henry and Harriman, book by Dora Award winner Nick Green, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, will begin previews tonight, November 17, 2026, in advance of a Monday, December 7 opening night for a limited 10-week engagement at the intimate Astor Place Theatre.

Lottery entries will be accepted until 9:30 AM ET the day before weekday performances, with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET and continuing through the day as needed. Weekend performance entries are due by 9:30 AM ET the Friday before, with winners being selected beginning at 10 AM ET as with weekday performances. Winners will be able to purchase up to two tickets. Entrants are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing, as winners have a limited window in which to claim their tickets. Tickets are subject to availability and tickets may be partial view.



Meet Marcus and Elle. They have shared so much. Except, perhaps, what matters most. Falling in love was the easy part. An electric first date. A place of their own. Dreaming of a future together. But, when the sparks of first love fade, what happens next? With a searing score blending soul, R&B, and modern pop by Henry and Harriman, a book by Nick Green, and direction by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, The Conversation is an intimate, unflinching new musical about the messy, tender, sometimes painful truth of loving another person.

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