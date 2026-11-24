The award-winning Mischief Theatre production of The Comedy About Spies, direct from two sold-out engagements in London's West End, will transfer to Broadway for a strictly limited 18-week engagement at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street, NYC).

Previews begin Saturday, March 27, 2027, ahead of an official opening night on Wednesday, April 14, 2027. The production will play a limited engagement through Sunday, July 25, 2027.

The Comedy About Spies will star the original Mischief company. Specific casting will be divulged soon, on a strictly need-to-know basis.

The Comedy About Spies is written by Mischief co-founders Henry Lewis and Henry Shields, two of the creators of the international hit The Play That Goes Wrong, and directed by Matt DiCarlo. The production premiered at the Noël Coward Theatre in April 2025 and ran until September 2025. It returned to the West End for a run at the Adelphi Theatre from August 1 to September 26, 2026. The play won the 2026 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A UK tour launches in summer 2027, with operatives stationed on both sides of the Atlantic.

When a rogue British agent steals plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies descend on London's Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Throw in a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for a part in a spy movie and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and the result is a 1960s escapade of bungled missions, tangled identities and catastrophic miscommunication that spirals hilariously out of control.

The Comedy About Spies features set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes. The Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer.

The Comedy About Spies is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax and Stage Presence Ltd in association with Jo Danvers. Theater Matters is the General Manager.

The Comedy About Spies is presented by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and The Comedy About Ltd.

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