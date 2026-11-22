After an extensive film festival run, 'The Call,' a short film shot at Ripley Grier Studios in New York City, will be available to watch on FilmShortage beginning November 25th.

The film is written and directed by Kyle Dalsimer (2X Helen Hayes Award Winner, Dear Evan Hansen (Pioneer Theatre), and tells the story of Adie (Kaitlyn Mayse - Cinderella National Tour), a young actress at the biggest callback of her life. There, she comes face to face with the volatile composer of the new musical she's auditioning for (Ryan Kessler - FBI, Vampire Diaries). Locked in a battle of wills, Adie must keep her composure and fight for this role while she is pushed to her limits.

The film also features Myles Walker (The Sound of Southside) and Kathleen M Darcy (Grey's Anatomy, Glee), Wes D'Alelio (WANTED), and more!

'The Call' made its World Premiere at Lighthouse International Film Festival, and has gone to play numerous prestigious festivals like Newport Beach and SoHo International Film Festivals, and win many awards, including a 'Best Narrative Short Film' win at Bedford International Film Festival.

'The Call' will be available to watch on Film Shortage's website, or on their YouTube page, which has over 130,000 subscribers.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming