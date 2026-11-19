Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide English language stage licensing rights to Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters for its Dramatists Play Service imprint. The title is now available for Professional licensing in North America.

“Long before I became a playwright, I was a kid discovering the power of theatre through published scripts and local productions,” said Lindsay-Abaire. “Those were my first introductions to the writers who would shape my life and career. To know that Concord is now helping my own plays reach readers, performers and audiences around the world in the same way is deeply meaningful to me. I'm thrilled that The Balusters will be joining their extraordinary catalog.”

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave's prettiest block.

The Balusters had a run at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway in the spring of 2026. Read reviews for the production! Directed by Kenny Leon, the production garnered five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. It won the 2026 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

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