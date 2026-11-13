TCG Books to Publish Cornelius Eady's Play BRUTAL IMAGINATION

Theatre Communications Group has announced the upcoming publication of Brutal Imagination: The Play by acclaimed poet, playwright, and musician Cornelius Eady, arriving November 17, 2026, from TCG Books as part of its Illuminations series.

Adapted from Eady's National Book Award–finalist poetry cycle, Brutal Imagination is a spare and haunting theatrical work inspired by the 1994 case of Susan Smith, a white woman in South Carolina who murdered her two young children and falsely claimed they had been abducted by a young Black man. Through poetry and dramatic invention, Eady gives life to that imaginary figure, Mr. Zero, confronting the racial stereotypes and assumptions that allowed Smith's fabricated story to take hold.

As Smith's account grows increasingly elaborate, Mr. Zero becomes both a participant in and a witness to the narrative she has constructed. Initially summoned to serve as a convenient scapegoat, he gradually begins to question and resist his assigned role, drawing audiences to the truth behind the disappearance of Smith's children.

Brutal Imagination examines the enduring power of racial myths in American society and the consequences of whose stories are believed, whose voices are silenced, and who is made to bear the blame.

'With this play, Cornelius Eady lays bare the racial hypocrisy that is deeply embedded in the American justice system. Brutal Imagination is as poignant now as it was when it first premiered,' said Veronica Diaz, Editorial Director of TCG Books. 'We're so proud to bring this powerful work to new audiences through the Illuminations series.'

This release also features a foreword by Emmy Award–winning actor Joe Morton, widely recognized for his roles in Scandal, The Brother from Another Planet, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day. An accomplished stage performer, Morton received multiple honors for his portrayal of comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory in the Off-Broadway production of Turn Me Loose, including the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Brutal Imagination: The Play is part of TCG Books' Illuminations series, a collection of significant works by Black playwrights curated by Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Launched with Alice Childress's Trouble in Mind, the series brings important works of Black dramatic literature to new generations of readers, artists, and audiences, accompanied by new essays from noted playwrights and theatre-makers. Illuminations was established with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cornelius Eady is a poet, playwright, musician, and author of numerous works, including Hardheaded Weather, Brutal Imagination (Finalist for the National Book Award in Poetry), and Victims of the Latest Dance Craze (Winner of the Academy of American Poets' Lamont Poetry Prize). The title poem of his chapbook, Proof, was written for and recited at the 2026 Inauguration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. His many accolades include the Academy of American Poets' Wallace Stevens Award, the Furious Flower Lifetime Achievement Award, the Prairie Schooner Strousse Award, and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. In addition to Brutal Imagination: The Play, his other theatre pieces include You Don't Miss Your Water, Fangs, and Running Man, all cowritten with jazz musician Diedre Murray. In 1999, Running Man was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama and awarded two Obie Awards. In 2024, it was recorded by the Cast Album Project at Lincoln Center as their inaugural project.

PUBLICATION DETAILS

Brutal Imagination

by Cornelius Eady

112 pages | $16.95

Published by Theatre Communications Group

Series: Illuminations

Publication Date: November 17, 2026

ISBN: 9781636702674

Format: Paperback

Since its founding in 1984, TCG Books has grown to become North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 21 winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on its book list. The book program commits to the lifelong career of its playwrights, keeping all of their plays in print. TCG Books events are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, leads for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Since its founding in 1961, TCG's constituency has grown from a handful of groundbreaking theatres to over 750 organizations (including member theatres, affiliates, universities) and over 3,000 individual members. Through its programs and services, TCG reaches over one million students, audience members, and theatre professionals each year. TCG offers networking and knowledge-building opportunities through research, communications, and events, including the TCG National Conference, one of the largest nationwide gatherings of theatre people; awards grants and scholarships to theatre companies and individual artists; advocates on the federal level; and through the Global Theater Initiative, TCG's partnership with the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics, serves as the U.S. Center of the International Theatre Institute. TCG is North America's largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature, with 21 Pulitzer Prizes for Drama on the TCG booklist. It also publishes the award-winning American Theatre magazine and ARTSEARCH, the essential source for a career in the arts. TCG believes its vision of 'a better world for theatre, and a better world because of theatre' can be achieved through individual and collective action, adaptive and responsive leadership, and equitable representation in all areas of practice. www.tcg.org.

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