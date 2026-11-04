TAO Dance Theater to Make Joyce Debut With North American Premiere of NUMERICAL SERIES 13 AND 14

The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the Joyce debut of TAO Dance Theater, appearing December 8–13 in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium. Founded in 2008 by Tao Ye, Duan Ni, and Wang Hao, the company pushes the boundaries of contemporary dance through its physical precision, hypnotic movement, and innovative choreographic language.

The engagement features the North American premieres of two works from founder and choreographer Tao Ye’s celebrated Numerical Series, 13 and 14, presented together in a fascinating exploration of individuality, collective expression, and the seemingly infinite possibilities of the human body.

Founded in Beijing in 2008 by choreographer Tao Ye, Duan Ni, and Wang Hao, TAO Dance Theater has emerged as one of China’s most distinctive contemporary dance companies. At the heart of the company’s artistic identity is Tao Ye’s Numerical Series, an evolving body of work that investigates the relationship between the individual and the collective through an intensely focused choreographic vocabulary. Stripping movement to its essential elements, the company creates visually arresting compositions in which bodies bend, twist, ripple, and flow with astonishing precision and fluidity. For its Joyce debut, TAO Dance Theater shares the North American premieres of 13 and 14, two contrasting yet complementary works that reveal the remarkable breadth of Tao Ye’s choreographic imagination.

In 13, individuality gradually emerges from the collective as dancers begin to express distinct emotions, establish relationships, and develop their own physical identities while remaining connected to the larger ensemble. Subtle variations in movement create an intricate dialogue between personal expression and communal harmony, while costumes shifting through delicate gradations of off-white and blue-gray reinforce the work’s nuanced exploration of difference within unity. The result is a mesmerizing study of the ways individual identities can emerge and coexist within a shared physical language.

The atmosphere shifts dramatically in 14, as a vivid explosion of color transforms the stage and energizes the dancers’ unified movement. Here, individuality gives way to an extraordinary display of collective precision, with bodies moving together in sinuous, contemplative patterns that seem to unfold without beginning or end. Through a continuous interplay of rhythm, balance, and fluidity, Tao Ye creates a striking visual landscape in which the ensemble becomes a single, ever-changing organism, revealing the hypnotic power of movement in unison.

Presented together, 13 and 14 create a dialogue between individuality and unity, restraint and exuberance, and the infinite possibilities of physical expression. Their numerical pairing also carries a deeper resonance, reflecting a Chinese idiom associated with perpetual curiosity and exploration of the body. In bringing these two works together, Tao Ye invites audiences into a world where movement becomes both a means of discovery and an endlessly evolving form of expression.

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