Student Producer Program to Launch in New York, Giving High School Theatre Students Business Training

The Student Producer Program (SP²), a new educational platform designed to transform high school theatre productions into hands-on business learning experiences, will officially launch on November 17th alongside the announcement of a partnership with the Educational Theatre Association, giving 10 schools free access to the platform. The platform is co-created by theatre innovator Jeff Whiting, founder of Stage Write Software and Open Jar Studios.

The launch event will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on November 17th in conjunction with The Center Stage Experience, an interactive dance-a-long screening of Center Stage. A dance master class will begin at 6p, followed by the launch at 7p and the screening of the film. Tickets can be reserved HERE.

The Student Producer Program (SP²) was co-founded by Jeff Whiting, founder of Stage Write Software and Open Jar Studios, and Kevin Bradley of the 3AM Solutions Initiative. Together, they have developed a program designed to bridge the gap between arts education and real-world professional experience, empowering students to develop the leadership, entrepreneurial, and business skills that are essential both onstage and beyond.

'We spend years teaching students how to perform onstage, but very little time teaching them how to make a production happen,' said Jeff Whiting, founder of Stage Write Software, Open Jar Studios and co-founder of the Student Producer Program. 'Every school musical is an opportunity to teach entrepreneurship, leadership, marketing, and financial responsibility. SP² was created to give students those experiences while helping theatre educators build stronger programs. The next generation of Broadway producers may already be sitting in high school classrooms.'

'Some of the most important lessons students can learn don't come from a textbook—they come from being trusted with real responsibility,' said Kevin Bradley, co-founder of the Student Producer Program. 'SP² gives young people the opportunity to lead, collaborate, solve problems, and see the direct impact of their decisions. By partnering with the Educational Theatre Association's Broadway Blueprint initiative, we're excited to help bring these opportunities to more schools and give students the confidence and skills to succeed in whatever career they choose.'

To celebrate the launch and expand access to the program, 10 schools will be selected to receive complimentary access to SP², giving students the opportunity to develop real-world leadership, entrepreneurship, and business management skills through their own school productions. Schools who wish to apply can submit at foundation.schooltheatre.org

Rather than leaving the business side of theatre entirely to already overextended educators, the program creates meaningful opportunities for students to become the producers, marketers, and business leaders behind the curtain—while helping schools build stronger, more sustainable theatre programs.

'We're not just training the next generation of performers,' said co-founder Bradley. 'We're training the next generation of people who make theatre happen.'

Event Details

November 17, 2026: Open Jar Studios 7p

RSVP to GO LIVE event: https://luma.com/umluxuj0

About Student Producer Program (SP²)

The Student Producer Program (SP²) is an innovative educational platform that transforms high school theatre productions into real-world learning experiences in business, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Co-founded by theatre industry innovator Jeff Whiting and Kevin Bradley of the 3AM Solutions Initiative, SP² empowers students to take an active role behind the scenes, managing essential aspects of their school's productions, including marketing, ticket sales, sponsorships, budgeting, and audience engagement.

Through a structured 16-week program and integrated digital management platform, SP² provides students with practical experience in collaboration, financial responsibility, problem-solving, and project management while helping theatre educators build stronger, more sustainable programs.

Built on the belief that the next generation of leaders can be developed both onstage and off, SP² bridges arts education and career readiness, preparing students with valuable skills that extend far beyond the theatre.

Learn more: www.studentproducers.com

About Jeff Whiting

Jeff Whiting is a director, choreographer, producer, with extensive work on Broadway, and theatre technology entrepreneur dedicated to creating innovative tools and opportunities for the performing arts industry. He is the founder of Stage Write Software, a production technology platform used by theatre professionals, and Open Jar Studios, one of New York City's premier rehearsal and creative facilities.

Throughout his career, Whiting has worked to bridge the gap between artistic creativity and practical innovation, developing solutions that empower theatre artists, educators, and producers. As co-founder of the Student Producer Program (SP²), he brings his professional theatre experience and entrepreneurial vision to arts education, helping students develop real-world skills in leadership, marketing, financial management, and producing.

His work reflects a commitment to strengthening the theatre industry by making professional tools, resources, and opportunities more accessible to the next generation of theatre-makers.

About Kevin Bradley/3AM Solutions Initiative

Kevin brings together 20 years of Fortune 500 corporate experience and a decade of theatrical leadership, including his role leading one of America's longest-running outdoor productions. Drawing on his experience in both worlds, Kevin helped develop a platform that brings real-world business education into the theater, empowering the next generation of creative leaders.

3AM Solutions Initiative is a collaborating organization behind the Student Producer Program (SP²), a new approach to experiential education that uses school theatre productions to develop students' business, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills.

Through its collaboration with SP², the initiative supports opportunities for students to take ownership of meaningful responsibilities, apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges, and build confidence through hands-on learning. Together with co-founder Jeff Whiting, Kevin Bradley and the 3AM Solutions Initiative are helping connect arts education with practical career preparation and the development of tomorrow's leaders.

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