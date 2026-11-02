Student Blog: Thursday in the Life of a Musical Theater Major

Classmates!

Rise and shine! It’s a Thursday here at Boston Conservatory, and it’s time for you to get started with your day.

Wake up and work out at 7:30 a.m

My freshman year, a teacher once said to me, “Your show should not be the most difficult thing you do that day - physically, emotionally, and mentally.” That saying stuck with me throughout my years at Boston Conservatory. Every time I wake up with zero motivation, I think about how a productive morning will help me get stronger and set the right tone for my day.

First class, Directing at 9 a.m.

How do you tell a story with only four lines of? It’s all about the character’s actions, objectives, and obstacles. Show the story, rather than tell the story. This week, it was my turn to direct two of my classmates in our four line scenes. The lines were, “Give me that thing,” “Absolutely not,” “Just hand it over,” “On no conditions whatsoever.” How much more vague could you be?!

I landed on the idea of two siblings playing Mario Kart. I spent time developing their characters in the silence leading up to the lines and fleshing out the arc of their relationship in dramatic silence after the lines. They fought, but then they learned to love each other in the end. This class my theatrical creativity, collaboration, communication, and approach to acting.

Next, straight to MT at 11 a.m

How do you smoothly transition from scene into song? Flesh out a character and connect with your scene partner. Today, we were deep into our

Directing in the Zach Box

Comedy unit. The professor coached my scene, Evil is Hot from The Toxic Avenger. I’m learning how to act truthfully in this exaggerated comedy land. The professor helps us find beats and phrases where we can make the comedy and choices clearer. After my coaching, I watched as my classmates ran their scenes, “I’ve Decided to Marry You,” from A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, and “Roll in The Hay,” from Young Frankenstein. I learn so much from watching my classmates.

Lunch break at 12:20 p.m.

I headed straight back to my apartment. Over lunch, I had a business meeting consultation to open an account for the production company I started this year. Our fundraising has been doing better than I expected, so I needed a place to store these funds going into my first project co-producing and co-directing, POTUS, Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive by Selina Fillinger.

Afterwards, I sang through some repertoire for my voice midterm. The two songs I needed to work on the most were “This is My Beloved” from Kismet and “Don’t Say Another Word” from Next Thing You Know.

Performance Theories at 2:30 p.m.

Time for an academic class! This one is still, of course, about theater! Today, we discussed the theory behind Postmodernism through the play The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia by Edward Albee. How does postmodernism challenge traditional storytelling? Looking at theater through an analytical lens helps inform my work onstage.

Jazz at 4 p.m.

Last class of the day! We spend so much time on technique and building strength in this class, but today, we focused on acting through dance. After warming up, we stood in a circle, and shared one line from a monologue we knew. Then, we improvised physically in the circle, exploring that piece of text. What do the words feel like in your body? How can you express the words through movement? The exercise built with performing the entire monologue through movement. I saw so much more freedom in physical expression in my classmates. We then applied this lesson to a combo we had been working on to “Let me Drown” from Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party. I remembered what it felt like to have actions and a story influence every movement. In future combos, I will remember to incorporate the acting and story as soon as I’m learning the dance!

Rehearsal at 7 p.m.

Three Sisters rehearsal room

I rushed back home after class to head to Emerson College. I lead a choreography rehearsal for their Mainstage production of Chekhov’s Three Sisters! This is my first professional choreography credit. I taught a party sequence in Act II that is based in Russian folk dance. I had been researching and workshopping choreography these fast few weeks. I could not wait to try out and set this movement on the actors! I focused on storytelling through movement, which I had just been thinking about in Jazz earlier today. I worked with the director to make the dance sequence about the character’s relationship to further the story, rather than simply a dance sequence that was pretty to the eye.

My heart felt so full after. I was proud of myself for leading a rehearsal room and communicating my vision. I decompressed on the walk back home, listening to the song I choreographed to. I took some notes of some moves and formations I want to change before our next rehearsal.

Lastly, sleep! 11 p.m.

I arrived home, exhausted and content. I sent some late-night emails, casting offers for the show I’m directing this winter! Then, I ran lines for my acting scene before finally calling it a night. Before sleeping, I reflected on the plethora of activities I accomplished that day.

I get so caught up in expecting every day to be perfect that I forget about the importance of the process. It’s not always about the final performance, the finished choreography, or getting every single choice right. It’s about the day-to-day figuring things out as you go.

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