Student Blog: My Life's One Never-Ending Carnival of Theatre

Over the last month, with a priority to see as many shows as I could in my beloved community, I had a theater-filled schedule. It reconnected me to the phenomenal qualities of local theater viewing I had lost touch with over the summer. With the beginning of fall comes the beginning of a new series of impressively professional local theater productions and a vast, enriching world of high school theater. Luckily for me, my small hometown of Gainesville, Florida, has a rich, overflowing theater community that usually has several productions running at the same time.

The realm of high school theater is prolific and, as a result, well developed in Gainesville. On average, every local high school theater program performs two productions a year, with fall being the first round of shows. In late September I saw Buccholz High School's production of Songs from a New World by Jason Robert Brown. During the month of October, I took in Eastside High School's performance of Hadestown by Anais Mitchell. Additional local high school shows included PK Yonge's production of Clue by Sandy Rustin, and of course, my school Oak Hall's production of Finding Neverland by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy. Next month Gainesville High School will give the community the opportunity to see All in the Timing by David Ives.

When viewing such phenomenal productions, it's easy to forget the fact that literal kids are the ones acting, singing, and dancing onstage, which makes it even more impressive. The amount of high-level theater programs with fully immersed kids we have in Gainesville is something I hope to never take for granted.

In Gainesville we have 5-ish community theaters including Gainesville Community Playhouse, Acrosstown Repertory Theatre, Ripple Theatricals, Star Center Theatre, and occasionally Hippodrome Theatre, when it's not housing regional productions. Last night I was able to catch Acrosstown's production of Disenchanted! by Dennis T. Giacino. I also can't leave out that I finally got to see a live production of Ride the Cyclone by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the theater phenomenon that is somehow both greatly inaccessible and well loved, performed by the Florida Players, a college student-run theatre company.

Getting to see Ride the Cyclone locally highlights one of the many benefits of community theater, an arguably unappreciated benefit that I will never stop being appreciative of: it allows you to see professional, authentic productions of shows that you may never get the chance to see performed on Broadway.

With the restrictions and heavy blows dealt to the arts as an ongoing part of the journey, it really is a wonderful thing to have so much theater available to see and contribute to, especially in a small city in the middle of nowhere like Gainesville. With the surplus of dedication to theater that this current generation of youth brings, having a plethora of productions available in both high school and community theater is vital in fostering kids' relationship with and experience of the arts they dedicate themselves to so passionately. Some of these programs and establishments run on feeble budgets and within small spaces, yet you see multiple productions be produced every year. It just goes to show what lengths theater devotees will go to ensure their craft is represented and preserved. It gives me hope that theater will be able to persevere despite whatever budget cuts and developments in AI are thrown its way. The true authenticity of humanity through the stage can never be diminished by the challenges that life throws at it.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone