In the season of thankfulness and gratefulness, I can’t help but feel so fulfilled by everything around me. My family, my new friends, and my college experiences so far are among some of the things I’m thankful for this year, but something else sticks out way more: the educators that have given me the tools to thrive in the theatre industry! As someone who is a huge advocate for making theatre accessible to people in multiple ways, having such amazing people to show me how to share the love of theatre with the world is what I am most grateful for beyond measure. I am also a firm believer in educators having a huge influence on how individuals interact with the subjects their students’ are ecstatic about, which is why I am going to individually thank the people who have shaped my excitement about this industry.

First off, my high school theatre director, Goza — who helped me gain confidence in my abilities and realize that acting and the arts is something I want to do for a living. Ever since I came into my high school’s theatre program as a freshman, who had never truly had access to that form of art, he had always believed in my talents. Though I didn’t recognize my own strengths at first, (and still occasionally struggle to), he continued to coach me through those times, albeit still being frustrated with my stubbornness. As a whole, I am a pretty stubborn person, which has both pros and cons, but having a director who challenged that aspect of myself by letting me feel okay with auditioning for larger and larger roles each year is the one thing I am the most grateful for from my time working with him. My work with Goza was the longest time I spent working under any sort of director, but I didn’t solely work with him, I also worked with a vocal coach and a technical director — both of whom are amazing people to collaborate with.

Nancy, my vocal coach, is the one person that has been with me truly through thick and thin. She helped me find my voice, both singing and my individuality. Ever since my first high school show, she has consistently pushed me to reach for the stars and has not let me leave her lessons without mentioning how astonishing my work is. Nancy is the kind of woman who just lights up the room any time she enters it and is not afraid to know it too. She is also the kind of woman to say something how it is, such as if I was having an “off” vocal day, she would say things like: “I know you can do better than that, let’s try it again,” and encourage me to do better. Through those moments, she has taught me how to be resilient and to persevere through difficult times/days. When I had my first couple of voice lessons with her after starting my transition journey, she made sure to help me work through the complex feelings — both physically and mentally — about my limited vocal range. Even though there were multiple times I felt like giving up because of having to completely relearn how to sing with my new-found voice, she never failed to make sure I felt safe and proud of where I am at and how far I have come.

A similar sentiment is applicable for my technical director, Larkin. Being a staggeringly tall man with a decent beard and looking like he could be a lumberjack, (little did I know, he was), you would never expect him to be such a kind and understanding individual. Although he was quite the intimidating person at first, once I got to truly know his personality, he was one of the highlights of my entire high school theatre career. I had only begun to know him better in my junior year, but I didn’t let that stop me from learning so many things from him. Some time before I was going to graduate, Larkin had a one-on-one conversation with me about the challenges of going into the theatre field and made sure to let me know that I would always have him in my corner no matter what. Knowing I have such an incredibly smart, creative, and funny person just one text away was something I didn’t know I needed until I was actually at college. The talks we shared after our UIL theatre competitions will always hold a special place in my heart, along with the knowledge of having someone in my corner who has rooted for me ever since my freshman year is something I will never take for granted.

And last but not least, my current and most recent theatre instructor, Doug — a person who has taught me so much in so little time. When I first stepped into his “Intro to Acting” class at UO, I was quite nervous about what I would get out of the class. (You starting to notice a pattern here? It’s my anxiety guys). Since I have no past experience with an official acting class, I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect, but I knew that I would be challenged nonetheless. I had come from a high school program that didn’t directly teach specific techniques in acting, so being able to learn different approaches to character work is something I am deeply appreciative of. Doug has also taught me how to be more attentive in both monologues and scenes, allowing me the space to make bold choices and truly play with the characters I’ve been studying throughout his course. An incredibly understanding individual who is creating incredibly important spaces for actors to feel safe enough with everyone to move freely and let everyone feel all they feel naturally is something I also hold close to my heart, and I’m hoping I can help others like he has helped me.

Every fall season when the end of November rears its head, I always contemplate what I am appreciative for and this year especially, I can’t help but feel such deep gratitude for all of my theatre endeavors and the people along with them. The theatre and art community is nothing without the wonderful people who help shape each other into their best selves, and I can especially feel that this year. So when the curtain comes down on different parts of your journey, make sure you look back and remember all those that have helped push you to where you are today. And who knows, maybe you’ll… take a part of their heart with you! (Holy Lost Boys reference).

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