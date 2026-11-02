Student Blog: Collage: An Annual Elon MT Tradition, The Freshman Debut, And A Personal Milestone

I made my Elon Music Theatre debut this September in Collage–our annual student-led performance in which MT freshmen through seniors share the stage. This beloved fall semester tradition celebrates our program of multi-hyphenates, showcasing our students’ diverse and extraordinary talents in a fully student-directed, choreographed, music-directed, arranged, conceived, and performed program. This “collage” of material joyfully encompasses the rich, wide range of musical theatre and brilliantly displays the creative ingenuity and collaboration of our program. Collage is one big celebration–a party that high school me hoped and prayed I would one day be invited to.

My wonderful MT ‘30 class, about to make our Elon MT debuts!

Collage was the first Elon production I saw, in the fall of my sophomore year of high school, making my first Elon performance incredibly full circle. Around this time, I began exploring the possibility of pursuing a BFA, a completely new concept and seemingly impossible path that simultaneously excited and frightened me. I didn’t know it, but over the next three years, this path, though it would wind and bend, was always leading me to Elon. It was the first college I toured and the first BFA program I discovered. After lots of reading and researching, my mom and I decided to check out this whole “BFA thing” ourselves. And we knew Elon was the perfect place to start. I was lucky enough to live within driving distance of the university, to have Broadway-caliber talent basically in my backyard. So we got tickets to Collage, sat down with two family friends in Yeager Recital Hall, watched the house lights dim, and (not to be dramatic… ok, who am I kidding) our lives were forever changed.

I took this photo right before entering Yeager for Collage on September 29th, 2023.

I had never seen students performing at such a high level with such joy, love, passion, and creativity. I had never seen such a sense of play onstage. I had never seen such community. I wanted to jump up onstage and join the fun–the same feeling I had as a child, sitting in the audience at my first musical: Matilda. I ached to be a part of this wonderful world I had stumbled into. When a bunch of students started climbing on chairs and running around the stage (what I now know to be classic Elon MT choreographed chaos), playing silly toy instruments (I remember a plastic melodica really tipping the number over the edge), it was all just too much fun. But this ache was longing–not a sense of belonging. I vividly remember thinking, “Oh my gosh, I could never do this.” It was kind of heartbreaking—wanting so badly to be part of something that felt so out of reach. Over the next few years, as I decided to pursue a BFA program, my mindset shifted and became “I want nothing more than to be able to do this.”

Elon MT’s identity groups celebrate our program’s diversity and cultural identities

through performance. Here I am singing in a “Tiny Desk”-style concert of selections

from Collage with the MENASA (Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian)

identity group.

Picture Credit: Ethan Wu, Elon University

And this September, I did it. On the night of Collage, I stood stuffed into the stage left wing of Yeager with my fellow freshmen, ready for our class number entrance. I heard Professor Liu ask the audience, “Would you join me in welcoming, for the first time to the Elon stage, the class of 2030?” and teared up a little as I entered—this time from backstage, not from the lobby. As the entire MT program gathered center stage, we sang the last notes of our finale. “I Will Turn To You” was composed and written by two Elon MT alumni in 2009 and has since become a treasured part of our fall semester Collage and spring semester Grand Night performances. The senior class starts the song, followed by the juniors, sophomores, and finally freshmen, whom the senior class entrusts to pick up the torch as each cohort begins and ends watershed moments defined by their time as Elon MT students. Crouched beside new friends, I looked out into the audience and saw the people and professors who had been rooting for me from the beginning. It was one of those moments where you pinch yourself because you know you’re currently living a special memory. My far-fetched dream became a memory. How amazing is that?

Elon MT’s Big/Little program pairs each freshman Little with a sophomore Big,

who welcomes us into our new Family of current students and alumni.

These surprise pairings are teased throughout tech week and revealed

on performance night! Here I am with my family (in ascending order):

Allie (my sophomore Big), a photo of Leilani (my junior Grand-Big,

who is currently studying abroad—but FaceTimed from London!),

and Cassidy (my senior Great-Grand-Big).

Allie & Mollie: the very best Big/Little duo, if I do say so myself!

Getting some hugs in after our Family reveal and before our first performance of Collage!

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone