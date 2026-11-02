Student Blog: A Little Bit of Everything: Back to School as a Theatre Major

Hannah Larsen performs as Grandmother in Seymour Barab's "Little Red Riding Hood"

Credit: Simpson College Office of Marketing and Communication

It’s finally starting to feel like Fall, and you know what that means! 500 new Pumpkin spice themed items, crunchy leaves, and back to school season (Ok, ok, I know that school has been back in session for a while. But writing this article now means I get to tell you about all the cool theatre things I’ve done so far as a senior, so work with me here). I have the privilege of attending Simpson College, a small liberal arts school in Iowa, where I major in Theatre Arts and Education studies. This article is all about giving you a first-hand look at what it’s been like going back to school as a senior theatre major.

Simpson College has always been a unique theatre program in that it’s given me a wide range of theatrical experiences. I’ve acted, worked in almost every crew position, served as an assistant director and dramaturg, and have worked on contemporary and classical plays, operas, and musicals. This semester is no exception to having a wide range of theatrical experiences. It’s perhaps my busiest one yet, but it’s been exciting!

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to perform in my second opera at Simpson. It was a wild experience learning an opera in about a month. This, along with the nature of an opera, required a lot of work: singing in a healthy way requires an immense amount of focus, and in an opera, most of the show is singing. However, the work was incredibly rewarding. Not only was my role a blast to play, but we got to perform the show at elementary schools. Getting to bring live theatre to the kids was such a blessing!

It’s bittersweet that the opera is over: now I’m able to put more time into work for my capstone. One of the main projects for theatre majors at Simpson is serving on the production team for a Festival of Short Plays (FSP). This is typically done in your senior year. FSP is unique in that it’s almost entirely student-led. While faculty provide mentorship and serve in the producer role, students get to design, direct, act, stage manage, and serve on crew. I have the opportunity to serve as one of the directors. I want to direct shows at the secondary education level, and am excited to begin rehearsals and grow through this hands-on experience.

This year’s capstone course and festival is all about the work of Thornton Wilder. Everyone knows Wilder from that “that really sad play, Our Town”. However, as those of us in the class have learned, Wilder wrote a LOT more than just Our Town (which is sad, but deserves all the hype it’s gotten over the years). Throughout the class, we’ve looked at Wilder’s one-acts, his novel The Bridge of San Luis Rey, full length plays, letters, interviews, and more. Wilder truly had a gift for writing material that makes people feel. Sometimes, studying theatre can get overwhelming, and it’s easy to lose sight of why we do it. Reading Wilder has given me a sense of wonder about what theatre can be, which has been refreshing.

We’ve also been granted the opportunity to be a part of The Long Christmas Dinner Festival through the Wilder estate. In December, we’ll put on a staged reading of Wilder’s The Long Christmas Dinner. Those of us working on the reading are very passionate about this work: we’re honored to be a part of the festival and we’re very excited to share it with an audience!

I’m taking a few other theatre courses in addition to capstone. We’re currently in our costume design unit for Advanced Theatrical Design. For the course, we got to choose a play to base all of our designs around. I chose Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and am excited to begin costume renderings. I’m also taking a vocal development course, where I got to do a dramatic interpretation of Billy Joel’s Piano Man for our poetry project. It sounds silly, but it was truly one of my favorite projects, and helped me discover that I want to read more poetry aloud in the future.

Our next big show at Simpson is Shakespeare’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona. I am the show's dramaturg, and my main role for this production is to provide information about the show and its historical context to the educators and students attending our annual High School Theatre Festival. This production is unique because we’re setting it around the 1920s!

As you can see, going back to school has truly included a little bit of everything. It’s been a busy time of growth and discovery as a person and artist, and I hope that will continue for the rest of the semester. Thanks for letting me share a little bit of my theatre major life with you: it's a lot of work, but it's very rewarding.

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