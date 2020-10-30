Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stars from JERSEY BOYS and MOTOWN live in YOUR living room!

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2020  
The Doo Wop Project
LET'S TAKE THIS PARTY ONLINE!

Love the classic sounds of Frankie Valli, The Drifters, The Del Vikings? Ever wonder what Maroon 5 would sound like if they had lived in the Doo Wop era?

Over 1,000,000 people around the world have fallen in love with The Doo Wop Project and now you can too. From your living room!

Get up close and personal with these guys for their first ever virtual LIVE concert! Make a Doo Wop-themed cocktail and get your friends together to sing and dance the night away . . . all from your living rooms! And in this unique, live-streamed performance, expect all sorts of interaction and fun that you couldn't get in person!
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETHOLDERS:
Enjoy the Doo Wop classics with a modern hits!

VIP PASSHOLDERS:
Receive a signed photo of The Doo Wop Project from an exclusive photoshoot taken on October 25th at the Studio. You'll also receive a Doo Wop branded mask!

VIP PASSHOLDERS WITH A
MEET-&-GREET TICKET
Receive all the above plus an invitation to join the guys post-show for an After Party Meet & Greet on Zoom. Link will be provided to attendees at this level the day before the event.
