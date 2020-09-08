Stargate Theatre Presents Original Virtual Play THE DIVIDE
Streaming Thursday, September 10 at 7PM EST on MTC's Facebook and YouTube.
Each summer, MTC Education employs a group of young men whose lives have been impacted by the justice system to form Stargate Theatre.
They develop a play that reflects their lived experiences and their dreams for the future and perform it on an Off-Broadway stage. This year, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, closed theatres, and our nation's current reckoning with racism, our ensemble came together remotely to create The Divide.
Tune in to The Divide on MTC's Facebook or YouTube pages at 7pm on Thursday, September 10.
Stargate employs young individuals identifying as male who have been involved with the justice system to create and perform an original play. Led by artistic professionals, they explore the world in which they live and reflect it on the stage. Our theatre-making process enables company members to envision new possibilities for their futures and to develop the skills - clear communication, punctuality, cooperation - required to navigate today's society. Over the course of two months, the individuals become an ensemble pursuing a common goal: creating a theatre piece that challenges its audience to see these young men in a new light.
