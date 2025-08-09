Stage Meets Screen in CUNY TV Presents Showcase Of NYCITFF

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CUNY TV will present a new film forum spotlighting New York City filmmakers and their exceptional cinematic work across the five boroughs. In partnership with local film festivals and CUNY schools, the series features short and feature-length films and documentaries that reflect the rich diversity of the city's creative voices.

As part of this initiative, CUNY TV Presents is currently showcasing a dynamic selection of films from the NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival (NYCITFF), airing on CUNY TV and streaming on YouTube through September 4.

Marc Weitz-founder of NYCITFF-and Jocelyn Kuritsky-founder of Staging Film-lead a compelling conversation with theatermakers and filmmakers Elise Valderrama, Ryan Spahn, David Skeist, and Don Castro. Together, they delve into the intersection of theatre and film, the art of creative adaptation, and the evolving voices of New York City's indie arts scene. Following the discussion, viewers are treated to a curated lineup of standout shorts that capture the bold storytelling spirit of the NYC theatre community. Featured films include Bloodercream, Your Blue Heart, Router, Intermission, and This Thing of Ours.

The first CUNY TV Presents showcase of NYCITFF films featured interviews with and works by artists Meghan Finn, Sauda Aziza Jackson, Eddie Prunoske, and Jocelyn Kuritsky, in a conversation moderated by Weitz. Kuritsky's short film The Bad Infinity, originally broadcast on CUNY TV in 2023, recently received the inaugural Gold Telly Award in the Experimental Film and Shorts category. The film-an homage to avant-garde playwright Mac Wellman-marks the first time Wellman's work has been adapted from stage to screen. Written and directed by Graham Sack, and produced by and starring Kuritsky, The Bad Infinity brings Wellman's singular theatrical voice into a striking new cinematic form.

Explore the full schedule for the current program, and follow @cunytvpresents on Instagram for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes content.