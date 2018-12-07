Stage Management, Marketing, Auditions, Internships, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 12/7

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/7/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artist

STAGES Performing Arts Academy is seeking Teaching Artists for both the Academy and its Outreach programs in the following disciplines: Acting Musical Theatre Dance Private Voice Special Education Applicants must have previous teaching and professional performance experience. Applicants should also possess classroom management skills, creativity, reliability, and strong interpersonal skills. All teachers must be able to work independently with students of all ages, as well as collaborat... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Video Supervisor

The Public Theater seeks a Video Supervisor to manage the Video Department and oversee the execution of all video and projections effects for Public Theater Productions. The department manages video effects for mainstage productions and developmental projects in The Public's Astor Place home and other locations as needed. The Video Supervisor reports to the Associate Director of Production, manages a part time seasonal Assistant Video Supervisor, and hires and manages freelance video technician... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

The Public Theater seeks a positive, collaborative, and creative facilitator to join our Production Management team. Five Production Managers coordinate technical execution and support for assigned projects, facilitating communication among production staff, other departments at the Public, and creative teams on each project. Reporting to the Production Executive, Production Managers align resources to realize individual projects at the highest possible level, while also working with each other... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Content Producer

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in theatrical and non-theatrical entertainment, is in search of a dynamic Content Producer to be a part of our Content team. The ideal candidate for this role will have a high-level understanding of video, and post-production along with creative presentation and execution. He/she will lead and execute production and project management efforts in a fast-paced deadline driven environment. This individual will manage the day-to-day work of the Co... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director, Institutional Communications

The Public Theater is seeking a highly skilled Director of Institutional Communications to join their marketing and communications team. Reporting to the Senior Director, Marketing & Communications this newly conceived leadership position plays a key role in strengthening and building upon the institution's brand. The director will lead a team of professionals overseeing communication and outreach efforts to multiple constituencies across New York City, and beyond, and will be responsible for... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Head Carpenter

The Ordway: The Ordway, recognized as one of the U.S.'s leading not-for-profit performing arts centers, is home to a wide variety of performances throughout the year that encompass the finest in American musical theater, world music, dance, and vocal artists. Performances take place in the 1,900-seat Music Theater and a 1,100-seat Concert Hall. The Ordway is committed to providing a welcome and inclusive environment for all patrons, artists, and employees. Position Purpose: The Head Carpent... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

The 5th Avenue Theatre Employment Opportunity Controller Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a Controller. This is a key finance leadership position at The 5th Avenue Theatre. If you are highly skilled and experienced in this field and would enjoy working with others in the exciting world of musical theater, this is the job for you! This is a full time exempt position with an excellent benefits package, so interested applicants should apply promptly according to... (more)

Internships: Development Intern

The Development Department of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra seeks a highly motivated intern to serve as an integral part in our overall fundraising efforts to raise more than $8 million annually. The intern will lend support in prospecting, cultivating and stewarding both individual donors and institutional funders. The intern may be required to perform essential functions of the job during weekend or evening hours. Reports to: Manager of Individual Giving Primary Duties: - Research a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, recipient of two Tony Awards and the National Medal of Arts, seeks a highly motivated and graphic design-oriented individual for Marketing Associate. In a full-time, year-round position, the Marketing Associate works collaboratively to maintain high-quality standards for the O'Neill's visual identity across multiple programs, platforms, and collateral as well as generate active engagement with artists, patrons, donors, and alumni. An ideal position for a creati... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communication's Associate- Joe's Pub at The Public

Joe's Pub at The Public is one of New York City's most celebrated venues for emerging and established performance artists. Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub debuted in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximatel... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Controller

Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a Controller. This is a key finance leadership position at The 5th Avenue Theatre. If you are highly skilled and experienced in this field and would enjoy working with others in the exciting world of musical theater in the dynamic city of Seattle, this is the job for you! This is a full time exempt position with an excellent benefits package, so interested applicants should apply promptly according to the job announcement posted at ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Thoroughly Modern Millie

Calling all Theatre Kids! Polaris Productions presents Thoroughly Modern Millie, a youth production of the fabulous 2002 multiple Tony award-winning musical. This is an exciting opportunity to take part in a full production of a Broadway musical featuring young performers. Millie Dillmount, the star of the show, was Sutton Foster's breakthrough role in 2002, for which she won a Tony award. Auditions are on December 1st and 2nd with six performances March 21-24 at an off-Broadway theate... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

Short North Stage is currently seeking an Executive Director POSITION OVERVIEW The Executive Director (ED) serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Short North Stage (SNS) and will be based in Columbus, Ohio. S/he is the primary liaison between the Board of Directors and the other paid staff members who s/he oversees. The Executive Director will work most closely with the Board President, Vice President and Treasurer, but also with other Board Members and the Board Committees as well as at... (more)

Internships: 2019-2020 Season Internships

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is pleased to offer internships for its upcoming 2019-2020 season. Our internships are ideal for college graduates who are actively pursuing a career in professional theatre. All interns receive weekly compensation plus housing, along with the invaluable experience of working in a professional theatre setting. Those interested in applying should send a cover letter, resume, provide three professional references, and (when applicable) samples of work in electroni... (more)

Temp Jobs: Lead Carpenter

Arkansas Repertory Theatre is looking for a Lead Carpenter for the 2019 season. We are currently producing a five show season. Our scenic shop also supports an educational program with workshops and scaled down productions. The ideal candidate should possess experience in all aspects of scenery construction, in-depth knowledge of shop tools as well as the ability to solve problems and work independently. Metal working/welding skills a plus. Ability to read plans a must. Additional duties inclu... (more)

Temp Jobs: Carpenter

Arkansas Repertory Theatre seeks an experienced Scenic Carpenter for its 2019 season. The ideal candidate should be experienced in scenery construction, knowledge of standard shop tools, including hand tools as well as the ability to solve problems and work independently. Metal working /welding is a plus. Candidate must be a team player willing to assist other departments if and when needed. Positive attitude is essential. College or equivalent experience is required. This is a full-time, year-... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Director

Arkansas Repertory Theatre is seeking a full-time Costume Director to supervise all aspects of an active costume department. The ideal successful candidate must be a well-organized and communicative professional with strong budgeting and organizational skills, experience managing the build of multiple shows, and ability to work with designers to successfully achieve their vision. This is a full time, year round position that directly supports a five show season, an educational program and annual... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Cutter/Draper

Arkansas Repertory Theatre seeks an experienced Cutter/Draper. Applicants must have a minimum three years practical experience as a Cutter/Draper in professional theatre, with a minimum five years of professional costume construction experience. Responsibilities include patterning, supervising the construction of costumes, fittings and overseeing alterations and reworking of all built, rented or pulled costumes. Candidates must show proficiency in draping, flat patterning and "sculptural" us... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher

Arkansas Repertory Theatre seeks an experienced Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher to insure smoothly-run performances and preserve the integrity of the original costume design for each production. Responsibilities include coordinating and conducting costume changes, training all dressers, maintaining and repairing costumes, and organizing strike. This position requires knowledge AEA theatrical practices. When not in production, the Wardrobe Supervisor/Stitcher assists in the costume shop as needed ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Company Manager

Barrington Stage Company, an award-winning regional theatre in western MA, seeks a highly-organized, detail-oriented Company Manager for the 2019 season. Duties include coordination of ground/air travel, company housing maintenance and changeovers, special events and all day-to-day related personal needs of staff, actors, designers and directors in residence. Must have strong communication and organization skills, experience managing a team, pleasant demeanor and positive attitude. Personal vehi... (more)

Arrangers: POE needs an Arranger

POE the musical seeks someone to arrange the 21 songs in the score and create tracks for a cast recording.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Vocal Coach Accepting Students

Teacher and professional singer-pianist in Salem, Oregon, with 40 years of experience and training, is currently accepting Voice Students who want coaching and/or help preparing for auditions, building your repertoire, preparing a one-person cabaret act, or just strengthening your vocal talents. I also teach how to read music for those who wish to improve their sight-singing skills. Serious inquiries only. Available for one-time coaching sessions or ongoing lessons (1/2 hour and full hour).... (more)

Temp Jobs: 2019 Summer Rep Positions

2019 SUMMER SEASON PRODUCTION & ADMINISTRATION POSITIONS Join the Theater at Monmouth Summer Company for Season 50. The 2019 Summer Repertory includes: Shakespeare's Hamlet and Merry Wives of Windsor; Lynne Nottage's Intimate Apparel; Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery; Kinosian and Blair's Murder for Two; and The Jungle Book adapted from the stories of Rudyard Kipling. TAM's summer season is a true ensemble of more than 50 theatre artists from all over the country. We r... (more)

Internships: 2019 Summer Rep Internships

2019 SUMMER REPERTORY SEASON ACTING, PRODUCTION & ADMINISTRATION INTERNSHIPS AND APPRENTICESHIPS Join the Theater at Monmouth Summer Company for Season 50. The 2019 Summer Repertory includes: Shakespeare's Hamlet and Merry Wives of Windsor; Lynne Nottage's Intimate Apparel; Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery; Kinosian and Blair's Murder for Two; and The Jungle Book adapted from the stories of Rudyard Kipling. TAM's summer season is a true ensemble of more than 50 theatre... (more)

Photographers: Photographer/Media Center for National Tour

StarQuest International is a performing arts competition UNLIKE ALL OTHERS. We tour 60+ cities each year and deliver a truly unique experience to young performers. Collectively, we are a team of creative leaders, each with different skills and personalities, who work non-stop together to deliver the best experience possible to anyone we encounter. We are looking for motivated leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team. What POSITIONS are we looking for? Photographer & Media Center: Each to... (more)

