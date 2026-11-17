Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring the award-winning Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show to New York City Center on November 25 and 27! Buy Tickets & VIP Add-Ons

The greatest holiday show south of the North Pole is back with another brand spankin' new wintertide wonder. Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming to New York City Center in Manhattan with "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show," the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed production.

Over the show's nine-year history, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian ghosts, ventured to the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets, and survived immaculate conceptions, AI, body swaps, and elf attacks. Audiences never know what wild and unexpected sleigh ride these queens have in store.

Whatever the twists and turns, fans can expect another year of over-the-top camp spectacle, side-splitting gags, brand new songs, heartfelt storytelling, thrilling dance numbers, and iconic costumes. Hailed by Entertainment Weekly as "the reigning queens of Christmas," the show is both a moment of respite and a celebration of community, at a time when it is needed most.

Two nights only at New York City Center, November 25 and 27. Buy Tickets & VIP Add-Ons

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