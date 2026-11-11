Spotlight: Stars of HBO’s THE GILDED AGE with The New York Pops in New York City

Denée Benton and Jordan Donica, stars of HBO’s hit series The Gilded Age, join The New York Pops for one night only on Friday, November 20 at 8 PM at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Get Tickets.

The evening takes place in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage and is led by Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor of The New York Pops. The program is titled Stars of the Stage and Screen, and it promises a night of hits from the guest artists’ careers.

Benton and Donica will perform selections from The Phantom of the Opera, Sunday in the Park with George, Camelot, and Aida. Other Broadway favorites on the program include The Lion King, Funny Girl, and Hadestown. The pair will also bring classics from the Great American Songbook and songs by artists such as Stevie Wonder, Esperanza Spalding, and Brian Wilson / Tony Asher.

The concert is sponsored by KPMG LLP. To learn more about the series, visit Learn More, or explore the full Pops 2026-2027 season at Carnegie Hall.

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