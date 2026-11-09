Spotlight: Invest in Your Talent—Apply for Atlantic's Practical Aesthetics Scholarship

Applications are now open for Atlantic Acting School’s Practical Aesthetics Scholarship, with an Early Action deadline of November 15. Learn More

Atlantic Acting School, based in New York City, is offering this annual Early Action scholarship to aspiring actors who want financial support for one of its two professional conservatory programs: the 2-Year Certificate Program (Full-Time) or the Evening Conservatory.

One Practical Aesthetics full-tuition scholarship will be selected for each Conservatory program. Multiple merit tuition scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000 are also awarded during the Early Action period. Scholarships are based on merit and demonstrated financial need, with consideration given to the overall strength of each applicant’s audition and application. Applications are accepted annually in the fall, and applicants must be new students. All awards are determined at the discretion of the school’s Admissions Office.

For more details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the scholarships page. You can also learn more about Atlantic Acting School.

For four decades, Atlantic Acting School has trained bold, disciplined, and passionate actors in the heart of New York City. Its signature Practical Aesthetics technique, experienced faculty, and hands-on professional training are designed to help students create truthful, compelling work and build lasting careers.

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