Spotlight: Get Tickets for Chicago 30: A One-Night Only Benefit Experience in New York City

Get tickets now for Chicago 30: A One-Night-Only Benefit Performance, on Monday, November 16 at 7 pm ET at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City, benefitting the Entertainment Community Fund's programs serving dancers. Buy Tickets

The Entertainment Community Fund invites you to join a one-night-only performance celebrating Chicago's 30th anniversary on Broadway. Proceeds support the Fund's programs serving dancers, and the evening takes place at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019.

The benefit performance will welcome original company members Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton. The evening will also feature appearances from Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Reece Weaver* and more. *Artists subject to change.

Generous supporters of this event include Crossroads Live and the John Gore Organization. Additional sponsors of Chicago 30 include Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Jodi Oh and Family, Nederlander Organization, Kurek/Clancy Charitable Trust, Lorraine DiPaolo, Stage Entertainment, CBIZ, Concord Theatricals, KYODO TOKYO, Loeb & Loeb LLP, NETworks Presentations and Sony Music Masterworks.

To learn more about the work supported by this benefit, visit the Entertainment Community Fund, and follow the Fund on Linkedin.

Buy Tickets for Chicago 30: A One-Night-Only Benefit Performance.

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