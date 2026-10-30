Spotlight: Get Ready for Musical Theater Audition Season with Stella Adler Studio in New York City

Get ready for musical theater audition season with the Musical Theater Winter Immersion at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City. Spend two weeks this January (January 4–15, 2027) training intensively with working Broadway artists in a program grounded in Stella Adler's philosophy that an actor's growth and human growth are inseparable. With 30 hours of classes per week, you'll gain the skills and confidence needed to book your next role. Learn More & Apply Today

Study under Broadway's finest. Master classes feature Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud) on January 6 and Mary Kate Morrissey, who played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, on January 13. The full faculty lineup includes specialists in acting technique, audition skills, movement, jazz for actors, and the business of acting—led by instructors including Alice Saltzman, Colin Hanlon, Charlotte Bydwell, and Holly Buczek.

The studio is located at 65 Broadway, Floor 2, in lower Manhattan. Applications are due by November 5, 2027. Apply now at Stella Adler Studio to secure your spot before the deadline.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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