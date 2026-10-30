Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Get Ready for Musical Theater Audition Season with Stella Adler Studio in New York City
Work with Broadway's Best this January at Stella Adler Studio of Acting
Get ready for musical theater audition season with the Musical Theater Winter Immersion at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City. Spend two weeks this January (January 4–15, 2027) training intensively with working Broadway artists in a program grounded in Stella Adler's philosophy that an actor's growth and human growth are inseparable. With 30 hours of classes per week, you'll gain the skills and confidence needed to book your next role. Learn More & Apply Today
Study under Broadway's finest. Master classes feature Nik Walker (Spamalot, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud) on January 6 and Mary Kate Morrissey, who played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, on January 13. The full faculty lineup includes specialists in acting technique, audition skills, movement, jazz for actors, and the business of acting—led by instructors including Alice Saltzman, Colin Hanlon, Charlotte Bydwell, and Holly Buczek.
The studio is located at 65 Broadway, Floor 2, in lower Manhattan. Applications are due by November 5, 2027. Apply now at Stella Adler Studio to secure your spot before the deadline.
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