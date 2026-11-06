Spotlight: GIANT Starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, in Cinemas November 19

GIANT, starring John Lithgow as Roald Dahl, arrives in cinemas November 19. GET TICKETS

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit play is coming to the big screen. GIANT, the 5-star critically acclaimed production, stars John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown) as the beloved children's author.

Set in the summer of 1983, the story finds Roald Dahl making last-minute edits as The Witches is about to hit the shelves. But the outcry over his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won't die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Watch the trailer and see the film when it opens in cinemas on November 19. Watch the trailer and GET TICKETS for GIANT in cinemas November 19.

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