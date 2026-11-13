Spotlight: Apply to MFA in Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts

Columbia University School of the Arts is now accepting applications for its three-year MFA in Theatre, with applications due January 6, 2027 (Directing applications are due December 1, 2026). LEARN MORE about the program, or RSVP Here for an upcoming information session.

Based in New York City, a global capital of theatre, Columbia's program is international, collaborative, and interdisciplinary. Guided by a faculty of legendary theatre-makers and scholars, the MFA offers training across six concentrations: Acting, Directing, Playwriting, Dramaturgy, Stage Management, and Theatre Management & Producing. Students build creative teams with directors, playwrights, actors, dramaturgs, stage managers, and producers who become lifelong collaborators on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and global stages.

Students regularly interact with leading creators, practitioners, producers, and analysts of today's theatre, and many land internships with major New York theatre companies and organizations. Alumni have helped bring to life Landmark Productions of the last decade, including Hadestown (eight Tony wins), A Strange Loop (2022 Best Musical), Buena Vista Social Club (four Tony wins), and Maybe Happy Ending (six Tony wins).

As Abigail Williams-Joseph '24 puts it: "I've met so many people through this program, and the minute I tell them I'm a second-year Theatre Management & Producing student, the way that they just light up because they're like 'Oh, she knows. She knows what she's talking about.'"

Upcoming information sessions include an in-person session on November 15, 2026 at 11 AM ET and an online session on November 18, 2026 at 7 PM ET. RSVP Here to join.

Ready to apply? START YOUR APPLICATION

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