South Street Seaport Museum to Present Fresh Prints - Monthly Event At Bowne & Co.

This monthly free open house will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use.

Apr. 03, 2023  
South Street Seaport Museum to Present Fresh Prints - Monthly Event At Bowne & Co.

South Street Seaport Museum has announced Fresh Prints at Bowne & Co., 211 Water Street, New York, 10038, on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6pm. This free event will be held on the first Thursday of every month.

Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience! This monthly free open house will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use. You'll get to see how the designers at Bowne & Co. lock up limited edition designs that will showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection. Established in 1775, this letterpress print shop is the city's oldest operating business under the same name. Today, the shop continues the age-old tradition of job (or small batch) printing.

Advanced registration is required. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. Sign up today to get a taste of New York history and get your hands dirty pulling prints. All participants even get to take home the prints they make during the evening. To register, visit seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org



