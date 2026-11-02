Sophia Agranovich to Perform Chopin Piano Concerto at Carnegie Weill

An evening of classical music will feature a lineup of performers, including pianist Sophia Agranovich, appearing as a Special Guest Artist with the New York Chamber Players Orchestra, under the direction of renowned Maestro Giacomo Franci.

Sophia Agranovich is an internationally acclaimed Steinway Artist, recognized for her expressive artistry, virtuosity, and captivating daring interpretations. Her featured performance will showcase one of the most celebrated masterpieces in the piano repertoire: Frédéric Chopin - Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op. 11 I. Allegro Maestoso.

Accompanied by the New York Chamber Players Orchestra, Agranovich will bring Chopin's music to life through its lyrical beauty, emotional depth, and virtuosic brilliance. The concert will bring together distinguished musical talent for an evening celebrating the richness and diversity of classical music in the heart of New York City on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

As a Steinway Artist, Sophia Agranovich has graced prestigious venues worldwide, including David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Théâtre Na Loba, Teatro di Marcello in Rome, Salle Cortot in Paris, Regent Hall in London, Mozarthaus and Ehrbar Saal in Vienna. Her discography of 12 albums and several singles consistently achieves rave critical acclaim, frequently appearing in the top 10 of global radio airplay charts and is broadcast at major stations. She has received more than 80 international awards, including First Place at The American Prize, Mykola Lysenko International Competition, Bergen Philharmonic Competition, UK and European International Music Competitions, Beethoven and Schubert International Competitions, InterContinental Music Awards, Steinway Top Teacher Award, Industry Leader and Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Awards and multiple Global Music Awards.

Ms. Agranovich studied on a full scholarship with the legendary Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg at the Juilliard School, where earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees and also worked as a Teaching Fellow. She went on to pursue doctoral studies at Columbia University. Ms. Agranovich is listed in 'Who's Who in America' and 'Who's Who in the World', serves as a voting member of NARAS, a GrammyU Mentor, the Artistic Director of the classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center, and the Program Chair of the Music Educators Association of New Jersey.

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