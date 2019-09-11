'Something New' Podcast Welcomes Ernie Pruneda

Each week leading up to the October 6th concert premiere of Monkey Trouble Unleashed! at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre, I'm releasing a brand new episode of Something New: A Musical Theatre Podcast, featuring interviews with the cast and songs from the show. Fun!



Episode 602: Originally from McAllen, Texas, Ernie Pruneda holds a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theatre from Oklahoma City University. In New York City, he is trained by the world-renowned Brad Calcaterra at The Studio. His ability to flip from unconventional leading man to extreme character actor has allowed him to play a broad range of roles. With a soaring tenor and an articulate rapping talent, he has the ability to tell stories that showcase his huge heart and demonstrate human growth and creativity. With a career spanning from Broadway, National Tours and Regional Theaters all over the U.S. he continues to bring stories to audiences all over the country. For more info, please visit erniepruneda.com.

Listen to the episode here:

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and The New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.





