For nearly a decade, Sky Lakota-Lynch carried Johnny Cade with him. From the early development of The Outsiders to its celebrated, Tony-winning Broadway run, the role became an extraordinary part of his life, earning him his very first Tony Award nomination and introducing wider audiences to an actor whose deeply affecting portrayal of the beloved character left a lasting impression. Sky is one of Broadway's most undeniable talents. But after years spent inhabiting one of musical theater's most heartbreaking and beloved characters, Lakota-Lynch was ready for something different.

And as it turns out, that change came with a healthy dose of comedy, a side of romance, and a character who couldn't be further removed from the quiet, wounded teenager audiences along with a very passionate and dedicated fan following, had come to know from The Outsiders.

Now starring as Sebastian in The King's Critique at Signature Theatre, Lakota-Lynch is inhabiting an entirely different theatrical world. The new musical, with its irreverent humor, larger-than-life personalities, and affection for the wonderfully eccentric people who make theater their lives, much like Sky himself, offers him an opportunity to explore a side of himself that audiences haven't often had the chance to see. In a kingdom where women have been forbidden from performing onstage, the determined Josephine (Taylor Iman Jones) enlists Sebastian in a scheme to change the rules, with plenty of theatrical chaos along the way.

BroadwayWorld's Nicole Wilson joined Sky at Signature Theatre for an exclusive editorial photoshoot ahead of a recent performance. Photographed in the theater where he now takes the stage each night, Lakota-Lynch reflects on the experiences that have shaped his career, the unexpected challenges of comedy, and the freedom of stepping into a role unlike anything he's played before.

From his Broadway debut as Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen to the years spent developing Johnny Cade in The Outsiders, Lakota-Lynch has built a career distinguished by his ability to bring remarkable humanity to characters who might otherwise be overlooked, not to mention his stellar vocal talents. His Tony-nominated performance marked a defining milestone, but also brought with it the complicated experience of eventually having to say goodbye to a character who had become such an integral part of his life.

In The King's Critique, he finds himself surrounded by a company that includes Taylor Iman Jones and Justin Collette. The show is produced by Art Lab Productions and Jordan Fisher Theatrics, with Broadway star Jordan Fisher serving as a producer. Fisher, a longtime friend and collaborator of Lakota-Lynch's, also played a personal role in bringing him aboard. The production's intimate staging, playful theatricality, and underlying celebration of those who dare to pursue a life in the arts offer a fitting backdrop for an actor entering a new chapter of his own.

And while audiences may still hold a special place in their hearts for Johnny Cade, Lakota-Lynch is definitely looking forward to new creative horizons, plenty eager to challenge himself, explore new creative territory, and perhaps surprise a few people along the way.

After such an emotional journey with The Outsiders, what drew you to the wildly different world of The King’s Critique?

I wanted to do something completely different. Playing Johnny Cade for the past decade was beautiful, but also extremely hard on my body and mind. My Broadway debut was Dear Evan Hansen as Jared Kleinman. I wanted to get back to my comedy roots and just simply have fun.

Tell us about Sebastian. Who is he beneath all that bravado, and what have you enjoyed most about bringing him to life?

Sebastian is a beautifully flawed human being. He has a lot of heart, but doesn't always know it. The key to Sebastian is Josephine, played by Taylor Iman Jones. She teaches him how to unlock his true self through all that cocky bravado. Bringing him to life has been freeing because in life I'm a goofball, but also I can be shy. Sebastian has the best of those two.

When you’re approaching a new character like Sebastian, where does your creative process begin? What helps you find your way into a role?

Usually for me it starts with, do I know this person? Is there someone in my life or an aspect of myself that I can infuse this character with? I usually break it down to how they walk, talk, and breathe. It was easy for Sebastian because I can go almost full cartoon with it, but someone like Johnny, it took years to develop all his physicality and movement.

Audiences know you for the vulnerability you brought to Johnny Cade. Has playing Sebastian challenged you in new ways or allowed you to explore a different side of yourself as a performer?

With Johnny, I was able to show up at the theater in any mood that life had put me in, so in a way it was a bit of an easier trek through an eight-show week. With Sebastian, and in comedy, the ball has to be completely in the air at all times, and if you take your eye off that ball, you'll lose the audience. So it's exhausting in its own way, but it's also rewarding when we get those laughs and cheers.

The King’s Critique is wonderfully outrageous, but there’s a meaningful message beneath the comedy. What resonates with you most about the story?

For me personally, there’s a song called "The Fools" in the show about the outcast theater people of the world, and that runs as a major theme in the show. The people who want to do Broadway and movies and television, but don’t always get to see that go through. There have been many times in my life where I thought I was never going to get to see that through, even after getting a Tony nomination. Josephine and her drive to be the first female actress is the inspiration for all the men in the show to do better.

The show has such an unusual, intimate staging, with audiences on either side of the action. How does that change the energy of a performance or the way you connect with the audience?

It changes a lot because you have to share the jokes and songs with both sides, so it's almost like a double performance. It's an absolute challenge in diction and precision of storytelling.

You’re sharing the stage with a fantastic cast, including Taylor Iman Jones and Justin Collette. What’s it been like performing alongside them, and what do they bring out in you as an actor?

It is very rare to be in a workplace where everyone is absolutely wonderful to work with. Working with Taylor and Justin and my whole cast has been a core memory for me. I've had experiences in my career that haven't always been the case, and that's normal. What's not normal is having a wonderful cast that lifts me up every single day and makes me laugh while doing it.

Jordan Fisher is involved as a producer on the show. What’s it been like working with him in this capacity, particularly given your shared history with Dear Evan Hansen?

I've known Jordan for a decade, way before Dear Evan Hansen times with him. He is truly my brother from another mother, so when he asked me to be Sebastian, it was a simple yes. Jordan has impeccable taste and has always had my back as a friend and collaborator. He is truly one of the finest in the industry. Go see Purple Rain, and have your socks blown off.

You spent years bringing Johnny Cade to life, from the early development of The Outsiders through Broadway. What was it like finally saying goodbye to a character who had become such a big part of your life?

It was really hard. I ran away to LA for a little bit just to change my scenery with my girlfriend Sophia. We made an album. We lived the life that we couldn't live while locked into an eight-show week. Saying goodbye to Johnny at first felt like I was losing a limb, but it got easier with time. It was also my time to say goodbye.

Johnny connected deeply with audiences, and The Outsiders brought you your first Tony nomination. Looking back, what has that experience meant to you, and what will you carry with you from it?

Being able to play Johnny in The Outsiders and get my first nomination gave me the validation after almost 20 years of working that I might be a good actor, lol! Sounds insane, I know, but actors are at the bottom of the totem pole for most things. It was the first time in my entire career that I felt in control of what I was doing on stage or on screen, and I can only attribute that to Danya Taymor and her trust in me and my cast.

What’s something you’ve learned about yourself as a performer through The King’s Critique that you might not have discovered in your previous roles?

I've never played a love interest in my entire life. Whether I'm doing it believably or not, it's my version of a love interest, and to me that's extremely freeing. Being able to have the trust of Taylor is everything to me. Getting to be on that stage with her while she is completely in her element is something that I'll never forget. I never saw myself as a Romeo until now.

As you look toward the next chapter of your career, what kinds of stories, characters, or creative challenges are you most excited to explore?

I would love to work with my girlfriend Sophia Anne Caruso on either Cabaret or as Lily and Rooster in Annie. I love projects that are completely different from the last ones that I did. I never like getting trapped into lateral movement. My favorite actors are the actor's actors. You don't realize they are the same person until you read the Playbill. That is always my goal when creating, to simply get out of the way of the character.

Photography & Creative Credits

Photographer / Creative Director: Nicole Wilson | @nicolewilsonphoto @nicolewilsonnyc

Hair & Makeup: Taylor Levitan | @Tayonmyface

Wardrobe Styling: Rina Andreatta | @styledbyrina_

Photographer’s Assistant: Isa Grace Harris | @isagraceharris