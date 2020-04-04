Sing Along to the HAMILTON Cast Recording With Cast Members on April 10!
On April 10, join Hamilton cast members for a new #HamAtHome singalong of the entire Original Broadway Cast Album!
The livestream starts at 8pm, and can be watched below:
The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.
From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.
