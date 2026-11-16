"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sidra Bell Dance New York to Mark 25th Anniversary With Three Evenings and $25,000 Campaign
The season includes a new John Cage Trust commission performed with live music at venues in New York City, the Hudson Valley and White Plains.
Sidra Bell Dance New York (SBDNY) announced SBDNY25, a season of three evenings marking the company's 25th anniversary.
The celebration includes a new work commissioned by the John Cage Trust and performed with live music, together with a $25,000 campaign to support the company's next chapter.
ABOUT SIDRA BELL DANCE NEW YORK
Founded in 2001, Sidra Bell Dance New York is a contemporary dance company led by artistic director/choreographer Sidra Bell. She has developed a distinctive body of movement and experimentation, presenting more than 100 works across the United States, Europe, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has collaborated with dancers, composers, designers, filmmakers, educators, and communities.
Artistic Director Sidra Bell made history as the first Black woman commissioned to create a new work for New York City Ballet. Her works for the company include pixelation in a wave (Within Wires) and SUSPENDED ANIMATION, the latter created for the 2021 Fall Fashion Gala with costumes by Christopher John Rogers.
“For twenty-five years, Sidra Bell Dance NY has been a laboratory for asking what dance can be. SBDNY25 returns us to the work, activates our archive, and invites the partners who have shaped us—past, present, and new—to help make possible what comes next,” said Sidra Bell, Founder and Artistic Director.
EVENT LISTINGS
Tue, Nov 24 at 6:00 PM | First Look
Description: Preview of new material commissioned by the John Cage Trust, with live music. Proceeds benefit the $25,000 campaign.
Venue: Martha Graham Dance Center, 1501 Broadway, Suite 1103, New York, NY 10036
Sat, Dec 5 at 6:00 PM | Quarter Turn
Description: SBDNY25 celebration performance featuring the John Cage Trust commission, with live music.Venue: Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583
Fri, Dec 18 at 6:00 PM | Afterimage
Description: Champagne toast hosted by The Kr8ative Lounge.
Proceeds benefit the $25,000 campaign.
Venue: The Kr8ative Lounge, 10 County Center Rd, Suite 306, White Plains, NY 10607
All proceeds from First Look and Afterimage will benefit the 25 for 25 campaign, which seeks to raise $25,000 in support of the company's anniversary and future work.
Tickets and Donations to the 25 for 25 campaign are available at sidrabelldanceny.org.
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