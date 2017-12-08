Shoshana Bean and Morgan James to Release Crowd-Funded Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Album

Dec. 8, 2017  

Shoshana Bean and Morgan James to Release Crowd-Funded Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Album

Shoshana Bean and Morgan James just dropped a new PledgeMusic project to raise money for their female-centered cast album of Jesus Christ Superstar. In January 2017, a similar concert was held at Highline Ballroom to a capacity crowd.

The description of the PledgeMusic page says, "Our intention is to capture the electricity of that night while honoring the landmark concept album that started it all."

Shoshana Bean will reprise her role as Judas Iscariot to Morgan James' Jesus Christ, with many of that evening's company in place. The team is in the process of confirming the rest of the cast members.

Perks you can receive when donating, range from a t-shirt and a signed album, to an opportunity to sing on a track and an invitation to spend time in the studio with the cast.

5% of all donations will go to Malala Fund.

Check out the PledgeMusic page now for more information and to donate!


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Shoshana Bean and Morgan James to Release Crowd-Funded Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Album
  • City Ballet's Peter Martins Takes Leave of Absence Following Sexual Harassment Allegation
  • BWW Morning Brief December 8th, 2017: Jimmy Bufffett Appears at MARGARITAVILLE Box Office Opening, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief December 7th, 2017: THE BAND'S VISIT at Broadway Sessions, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief December 6th, 2017: SCHOOL OF ROCK Celebrates Two Years on Broadway, and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief December 5th, 2017: FARINELLI AND THE KING Begins Previews, and More!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com