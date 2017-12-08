Shoshana Bean and Morgan James to Release Crowd-Funded Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Album

Shoshana Bean and Morgan James just dropped a new PledgeMusic project to raise money for their female-centered cast album of Jesus Christ Superstar. In January 2017, a similar concert was held at Highline Ballroom to a capacity crowd.

The description of the PledgeMusic page says, "Our intention is to capture the electricity of that night while honoring the landmark concept album that started it all."

Shoshana Bean will reprise her role as Judas Iscariot to Morgan James' Jesus Christ, with many of that evening's company in place. The team is in the process of confirming the rest of the cast members.

Perks you can receive when donating, range from a t-shirt and a signed album, to an opportunity to sing on a track and an invitation to spend time in the studio with the cast.

5% of all donations will go to Malala Fund.

Check out the PledgeMusic page now for more information and to donate!





