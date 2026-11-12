Shoshana Bean Adds JoJo, LJ Benet, and More as Special Guests For Beacon Theatre Concert

Grammy and Tony Awarder Shoshana Bean has announced special guests for her concert at the Beacon Theatre on December 14, 2026 at 7:30PM. Singer-songwriters JoJo, Celisse and David Michael Wyatt, along with Bean's co-stars from The Lost Boys, Tony Award nominee LJ Benet and Benjamin Pajak, will join her for the one-night-only performance, which marks her Beacon Theatre solo concert debut.

Following her five-year annual run of iconic holiday concerts at New York City's Apollo Theater, Bean brings her talents (slightly) downtown to close out her Only Smoke Album Tour and celebrate the music of the holiday season.

Biographies

Shoshana Bean is a Tony and Grammy Award-winner who can currently be seen starring in The Lost Boys musical on Broadway, for which she earned her first Tony Award for her portrayal of Lucy Emerson. She recently starred in Alicia Keys' hit Broadway musical, Hell's Kitchen, for which she earned a Grammy Award, her second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination and a Drama League Award Nomination for her role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including The Boys, Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee, and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. Regionally she appeared in Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter, won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, Great Performances: 50 Years of Broadway's Best, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

CELISSE has been making strides for over a decade, but recently she has taken the music world by storm. If you ask her where she is from, you'll get a few different answers. Born in Oakland, she spent a meaningful portion of her life in New York City on Broadway and television, which helped shape her artistic vision. In the past few years Celisse's momentum has carried her into numerous ventures. She has collaborated with Alicia Keys contributing guitar and additional production to her track “Billions (Unlocked).” Her touring in 2022 included support spots for Lucius and Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge, and as part of Joni Mitchell's historic “Joni Jams” performance at Newport Folk Festival, among various festival appearances. Her soulful voice and captivating stage presence led to her inclusion on NIVA's Live List as a favorite up-and-coming touring artist in 2023, with festivals this year including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and more. In addition to the fireworks of her live performance, audiences may have caught Celisse on television appearing alongside Lucius on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert or the season premiere of Austin City Limits Live with Brandi Carlile. Most recently, Joni Mitchell once again invited Celisse to collaborate, this time in celebration of Joni's Gershwin Prize Honor, where the two played a stirring performance of "Summertime." With her debut album forthcoming, Celisse is preparing to give full exposure of herself. The thesis has been written... now we get to the good stuff.

JOJO is one of the most accomplished and respected vocalists at the intersection of pop and R&B, celebrated for her powerhouse voice and remarkable longevity. Breaking through as a teenager, she made history with chart-topping hits like “Leave (Get Out),” “Too Little Too Late,” “Baby It's You,” and “Disaster,” becoming the youngest solo artist ever to reach #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. Over the course of her career, JoJo has earned multi-platinum sales, billions of global streams, and critical acclaim, while influencing the next generation of singers with her unmistakable voice and fearless artistry. As an independent artist, she has continued to evolve creatively, starting her own label, Clover Music, and paving the way for others to re-record their albums and own those masters. She has collaborated with an eclectic range of artists across genres, earning a reputation as one of the most versatile vocalists and writers. A true multi-hyphenate, JoJo is also a New York Times bestselling author, having shared her (unlikely and imperfect) road to success on her own terms with remarkable candor in her memoir Over the Influence. She acted in cult-classic movies, "Aquamarine" and "RV". And recently, her lifelong dream come true as she expanded her acting into Broadway. She starred as Satine in the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the originated the leading role of Tess McGill in the world-premiere musical adaptation of Working Girl, featuring an original score by Cyndi Lauper. Currently, she is working on her first full-length album in six years, ushering in a new chapter that reflects both her artistic evolution and enduring commitment to growth. She has been enjoying using her social media platform to share what she knows about the music industry and to hopefully serve the next generation on their own journey.

LJ Benet is currently making his Broadway debut in The Lost Boys, after appearing in The Hollywood Bowl's Jesus Christ Superstar. Known as Karl Fink on Disney Channel's “Dog With a Blog,” he also earned Ovation and LA Drama Critics Circle awards for his role in Waiting for Godot at the Mark Taper Forum. A passionate singer-songwriter with over 800,000 streams, LJ also serves at Mosaic, a community of faith, love and hope, and credits his pup, Boston, for his constant support.

Benjamin Pajak Broadway: The Lost Boys, The Music Man (Theatre World Award), Oliver! (NY City Center Encores!). Film: The Life of Chuck directed by Mike Flanagan, Tiny Fugitives, Playdate. Huge thank you to The Lost Boys team, The Telsey Office, Barry Kolker, Ben Levine, Ryan Bundra, Keith Grumet, Dan Thaler and The Broadway Community. IG: @Benjamin.Pajak.official

David Michael WYATT, known as The Velvet Voice, is a singer-songwriter and actor whose sound blends gospel roots, R&B; warmth, and cinematic soul. A native of Texarkana, TX, David began singing in church at age six and later refined his craft through studies at Berklee College of Music. He has performed alongside legends such as Stevie Wonder, Ledisi, Dave Hollister, Eric Roberson, Israel Houghton, Yolanda Adams, and Brian Courtney Wilson. His smooth falsetto and heartfelt delivery have become a signature element in his collaborations with Tobe Nwigwe, featured across several viral projects. David's artistry extends beyond music, with appearances on Hulu's The Chi, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The ESPYs. With over one million followers, a Babyface collaboration, and partnerships with Hyatt Hotels, David Michael Wyatt continues to heal, connect, and inspire audiences around the world through his unmistakable Velvet sound.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming