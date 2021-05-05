Shop the Patti Murin Collection on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Shop these looks from Frozen's Patti Murin!
We've partnered with Broadway star Patti Murin for this Theatre Shop collection! Four designs, available on t-shirts, mugs, and onesies, are all conceived by Patti and designed by David O'Neill!
The BroadwayWorld store also features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!
We're constantly adding new designs. Got an idea for a design you'd love to see? Let us know here.