"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Shop MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Merch in the BroadwayWorld Store
BroadwayWorld's store has merch from Much Ado About Nothing, including stickers, hoodies, tote bags, mugs, hats, and more.
Before you see Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, get the party started with merch from the production! Following the recent opening night, the Jamie Lloyd production has released apparel, accessories, and more.
The store features stickers, hoodies, tote bags, mugs, hats, and more.
Shop now!
Much Ado About Nothing White Disco Ball Sticker
White holographic sticker featuring disco ball design.
- Product measures approx. 3"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Hoodie
Black pullover hoodie featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo.
- Material: 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester
Much Ado About Nothing Cherub Tee
Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Cupid illustration.
- Material: 100% ring spun cotton
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tee
Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo
- Material: 100% ring spun cotton
Much Ado About Nothing Pin Blind Box
This blind box features one of 3 limited edition pin badges featuring designs inspired by Much Ado About Nothing.
- Designs include
- Mirrorball
- "MAAN Broadway 2026"
- Jamie Lloyd Co. Logo
- Pin measures approx. 1.5"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Scarf
Black and pink acrylic scarf featuring "Jaime Lloyd Co." on one side, and the Much Ado About Nothing logo on the other.
- Product measures approx. 57" x 7"
Much Ado About Nothing Black Disco Ball Sticker
Black holographic sticker featuring disco ball design.
- Product measures approx. 3"
Much Ado About Nothing Honk Bumper Sticker
Metallic vinyl bumper sticker featuring "Honk if you love Much Ado About Nothing" design.
- Product measures approx. 3" x 11"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Magnet
Button magnet featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tote
Black canvas tote featuring disco ball illustration on one side and the Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo on the other.
- Product measures approx. 12.5"h x 17"w x 3"d
Much Ado About Nothing Broadway Logo Sticker
Holographic vinyl sticker featuring Much Ado About Nothing Logo.
- Product measures approx. 3"
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Hat
Pink adjustable hat featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo on the front, and Jaime Lloyd Co. on the back
- One size fits most
Much Ado About Nothing Logo Mug
Mug featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo and a photo of Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.
- Top rack dishwasher safe
- Microwave safe
- Beverage capacity: 14 oz.
- Complies with FDA, Prop 65
Much Ado About Nothing Cherub Sticker
Holographic vinyl sticker featuring Cherub illustration.
- Product measures approx. 3"
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