Before you see Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, get the party started with merch from the production! Following the recent opening night, the Jamie Lloyd production has released apparel, accessories, and more.

The store features stickers, hoodies, tote bags, mugs, hats, and more.

Much Ado About Nothing White Disco Ball Sticker

White holographic sticker featuring disco ball design.

Product measures approx. 3"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Hoodie

Black pullover hoodie featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo.

Material: 70% cotton, 30% recycled polyester



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Cherub Tee

Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Cupid illustration.

Material: 100% ring spun cotton



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tee

Mid length boxy fit tee featuring Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo

Material: 100% ring spun cotton



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Pin Blind Box

This blind box features one of 3 limited edition pin badges featuring designs inspired by Much Ado About Nothing.

Designs include Mirrorball "MAAN Broadway 2026" Jamie Lloyd Co. Logo

Pin measures approx. 1.5"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Scarf

Black and pink acrylic scarf featuring "Jaime Lloyd Co." on one side, and the Much Ado About Nothing logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 57" x 7"





Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Black Disco Ball Sticker

Black holographic sticker featuring disco ball design.

Product measures approx. 3"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Honk Bumper Sticker

Metallic vinyl bumper sticker featuring "Honk if you love Much Ado About Nothing" design.

Product measures approx. 3" x 11"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Magnet

Button magnet featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Tote

Black canvas tote featuring disco ball illustration on one side and the Much Ado About Nothing 2026 Broadway logo on the other.

Product measures approx. 12.5"h x 17"w x 3"d



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Broadway Logo Sticker

Holographic vinyl sticker featuring Much Ado About Nothing Logo.

Product measures approx. 3"



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Hat

Pink adjustable hat featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo on the front, and Jaime Lloyd Co. on the back

One size fits most



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Logo Mug

Mug featuring the Much Ado About Nothing logo and a photo of Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

Top rack dishwasher safe

Microwave safe

Beverage capacity: 14 oz.

Complies with FDA, Prop 65



Buy Now»

Much Ado About Nothing Cherub Sticker

Holographic vinyl sticker featuring Cherub illustration.

Product measures approx. 3"

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone