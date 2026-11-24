"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Shop A KIDMAN CAROL Merch in the BroadwayWorld Store
Audiences dress up like Nicole Kidman themselves with a special blonde wig, on sale now.
Get into the holiday spirit with merchandise from A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway. Now in performances, the production has released an ornament, along with other apparel and accessories. Audiences can even feel like Nicole with a special blonde wig, on sale now.
The play takes place on Oscar's Eve, as Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.
Shop now!
A Kidman Carol Ornament
Make holidays better with this acrylic ornament featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.
- Product measures approx. 3" x 2.5"
A Kidman Carol Tar Humbug Tee
Laugh, cry, and care in style with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "Somehow a mental breakdown feels good in a place like this."
- Unisex fit
- Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester
A Kidman Carol Ghosts of the Oscars Tote
Carry your belongings somewhere you’ve never been before with this canvas tote featuring the 3 ghosts of awards season.
- Product measures approx. 15"W X 12" H X 4"
A Kidman Carol Mental Breakdown Crewneck Pullover
Laugh, cry, and care in style with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "Somehow a mental breakdown feels good in a place like this."
- Unisex fit
- Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester
A Kidman Carol Lesbian Who Has Mental Breakdowns Hat
You need this hat… All of you.
- Features the quote, "Lesbian who has mental breakdowns."
- Adjustable back
A Kidman Carol Mug
Every night, treat yourself to your favorite beverage in this mug featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.
- Top rack dishwasher safe
- Microwave safe
- Beverage capacity: 11oz.
- Complies with FDA, Prop 65
A Kidman Carol Pin Set
This set of 4 pins featuring designs inspired by A Kidman Carol is the perfect addition to any pinstripe suit.
- Designs include
- "Dignified, mystical, and very weird"
- Nicole's pinstripe suit
- "Ohr Nohr!"
- "Lesbian who has mental breakdowns."
- Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" X 5" backer card
A Kidman Carol Wig
Did we just say wig? Yes, we did! Get into the award show season spirit with this wig inspired by our one and only Nicole Kidman.
- Made with heat-resistant fiber, perfect for styling!
A Kidman Carol Magnet
Commemorate your evening at the local movie theater with this magnet featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Popular episode