Get into the holiday spirit with merchandise from A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway. Now in performances, the production has released an ornament, along with other apparel and accessories. Audiences can even feel like Nicole with a special blonde wig, on sale now.

The play takes place on Oscar's Eve, as Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett (Josh Sharp, ta-da!) is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman (Marla Mindelle, Titanique) in order to learn the true meaning of Awards Season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster, and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart — or her soul, cinema, and the world as we know it could perish.

A Kidman Carol Ornament

Make holidays better with this acrylic ornament featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.

Product measures approx. 3" x 2.5"



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A Kidman Carol Tar Humbug Tee

Laugh, cry, and care in style with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "Somehow a mental breakdown feels good in a place like this."

Unisex fit

Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester



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A Kidman Carol Ghosts of the Oscars Tote

Carry your belongings somewhere you’ve never been before with this canvas tote featuring the 3 ghosts of awards season.

Product measures approx. 15"W X 12" H X 4"



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A Kidman Carol Mental Breakdown Crewneck Pullover

Laugh, cry, and care in style with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "Somehow a mental breakdown feels good in a place like this."

Unisex fit

Material: 50% cotton, 50% polyester



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A Kidman Carol Lesbian Who Has Mental Breakdowns Hat

You need this hat… All of you.

Features the quote, "Lesbian who has mental breakdowns."

Adjustable back



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A Kidman Carol Mug

Every night, treat yourself to your favorite beverage in this mug featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.

Top rack dishwasher safe

Microwave safe

Beverage capacity: 11oz.

Complies with FDA, Prop 65



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A Kidman Carol Pin Set

This set of 4 pins featuring designs inspired by A Kidman Carol is the perfect addition to any pinstripe suit.

Designs include "Dignified, mystical, and very weird" Nicole's pinstripe suit "Ohr Nohr!" "Lesbian who has mental breakdowns."

Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" X 5" backer card



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A Kidman Carol Wig

Did we just say wig? Yes, we did! Get into the award show season spirit with this wig inspired by our one and only Nicole Kidman.

Made with heat-resistant fiber, perfect for styling!



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A Kidman Carol Magnet

Commemorate your evening at the local movie theater with this magnet featuring the A Kidman Carol logo.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"

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